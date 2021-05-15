20-year-old British mother killed in Greece without killer face as mask falls





The husband of the murdered mother Caroline Crouch has told police he saw the face of one of her killers. Sources say the arrests could come within days after Babis Anagnostopoulos gave a full description of the man whose mask fell off as Brit Caroline, 20, struggled to save her baby. She was tortured and strangled early Tuesday morning by gunmen who made 13,000 in cash the couple had saved to pay builders in Greece. A source told the Sunday Mirror: Caroline’s husband has described one of the men in every detail, including the color of his eyes and his hair. He has been studying pictures of well-known criminals that fit the description. They have already cut their list of suspects from more than 300 to just 30.





Caroline drowned in a pair of pants in front of her 11-month-old daughter Lydia. The thieves are said to have carried a weapon in the infant temple. They tied up the pilot of the Babis helicopter, 33, after entering the house of the couple on the outskirts of Glyka Nera in Athens around 5am. Caroline grew up on the Greek island of Alonissos, where her parents moved when her father David, 78, born in Liverpool, retired after a career in the armed forces and the oil industry. Her mother Susan owns a cleaning business on the island. The killer is said to be no older than 30, 5ft6in and slightly overweight.





Babis told police the man did not speak to his two co-workers at all, except for a few words in a language he did not know. Detectives believe the man may be part of a crime ring from neighboring Albania. Police have described the crime as the most disgusting they have ever seen and a ransom of 250,000 has been offered. The source added: This issue is their main priority. Arrests can hopefully be made within a few days. The gang, which also strangled the couples dog, stole 13,000 hidden in a Monopoly box and jewelery of the same value. Alonissos Mayor Petros Vafinis said: The whole island is in mourning for him.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos