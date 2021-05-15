Maharashtra sees 34,848 cases of COVID-19, 960 deaths; active load drops below 5 lakh-India News, Firstpost





Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported a further decline in news COVID-19 cases with 34,848 infections coming to light. But the state also reported 960 deaths, an increase Friday. The case load increased to 53,44,063 and the death toll reached 80,512, the state health department said. On Friday the state had reported 39,923 new ones COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths. Of the 960 victims, 371 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 188 last week and the rest before that, but were added to pay on Saturday, the department said. For the fourth day in a row, recovers counted new cases. Up to 59,073 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing total recoveries to 47,67,053. The active load of Maharashtra fell below five lakh and was set at 4,94,032. United COVID-19 the recovery rate rose to 89.2 percent from Friday 88.68 percent, while the fatality rate was 1.51 percent. Random positivity rate (percentage of people tested that return to be positive for COVID-19 ) was 17.33 percent. There are 34,47,653 people in house quarantine while 28,727 are in institutional quarantine. The city of Mumbai recorded 1,450 new cases, leading to 6,86,295, while the capital fatality extended to 14,164 with 62 new deaths. Mumbai’s largest administrative division, which includes the city and its satellite cities, reported 4,672 fresh coronavirus cases and 187 deaths. After Mumbai, 42 patients died in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Area, 19 in Thane village, 17 in Palgharand 14 in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation. The Nashik division reported 5,639 new cases and 101 deaths. A majority of infections were reported from Nashikdistrict (1,035) and Ahmednagar district (2,612). Of the 101 fatalities in the division, Ahmednagardistrict reported 29 deaths followed by 24 in Jalgaon, 16 in rural Nashik and 12 in Nashik town. With 9,427 cases, the Pune division reported the highest cases in all divisions except 154 deaths. Rural work accounted for 2,694 new cases. Other counties and major cities in the division also reported four-digit cases – 1,782 in Pune town, 2,278 in Solapur ruraland 1,655 in Satara district. Of the 154 deaths, 77 were reported from Solapurrural, 31 in Pune city, 20 from rural Pune, 14 from Solapurcity and 11 from Satara district. The Kolhapur Division reported 4,261 new cases and 64 deaths. Of the new infections, Kolhapur and Sangli districts added 1,309 and 1,138, respectively. Of the 64 casualties in the division, 28 occurred in Ratnagiri and 21 in the Sindhudurg district. The Aurangabad Division reported 1,329 new Friday cases 2,571 cases. Of the 67 patients who underwent the infection, rural Aurangabad reported 21 deaths, Hingoli district 19 followed by 13 in Jalna. The Latur division added 2,413 COVID-19 cases of which 1,129 came from Beed district alone. Of the 113 deaths in the Latur division, 35 were reported by Beed, 21 by rural Nanded, 26 by Latur ruraland 10 by Nanded, the department said. The Akola division reported 3,783 new ones COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, of which 19 were from Amravati district. The Nagpur division load increased by 3,324, of which Nagpur City contributed 811 cases. The division reported 228 deaths, including 96 in Nagpur town followed by 48 in rural Nagpur and 46 in Chandrapur district. The state developed 2,37,264 new COVID-19 tests, bringing the number of trials to 3,08,39,404. Of Maharashtra COVID-19 the figures are as follows: positive cases: 53,44,063; new cases 34,848; number of deaths 80,512; downloaded 47,67,053; active cases: 4,94,032; people tested so far 3,08,39,404.

