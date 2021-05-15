International
Government attacks western Myanmar city resisting junta
BANGKOK – The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar on Saturday expressed concern over reports of fierce government attacks on a city in a western state of Chin where martial law was declared Thursday due to armed resistance from opponents of military rule.
Fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops who had been reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, a spokesman for the Chinland Defense Force said. It is a locally formed militia group opposing the takeover of armies in February that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The helicopters also took part in the attack, according to the spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.
The city of Mindat is now under siege and is preparing for a full-scale attack by junta troops from the air and from the ground, said a statement issued by the Chin Human Rights Organization.
A statement from the Government in the shadow of National Unity, raised by lawmakers who were blocked by the military to take their seats in Parliament, warned that Within the next 48 hours, Mindat could potentially become a battleground and thousands of people are facing with the risk of being displaced. Many of them have already fled the city with about 50,000 people, said a resident contacted by phone who was also fleeing.
The Mindat City People’s Administration, another opposition group, claimed that 15 youths had been captured by government troops and used as human shields as they advanced. She said at least five city defenders were killed in the clashes and at least 10 others were injured.
None of these details could be independently verified, but a Myanmar state television broadcast Saturday night reported that fighting was continuing and acknowledged that city defenders were putting up strong resistance against the military.
The use of weapons of war against civilians, including this week in Mindat, is a further demonstration of the depths that the regime will plunge to keep in power, the British embassy said on Twitter. We call on the military to stop violence against civilians.
The U.S. Embassy said it was aware of the escalation of violence in Mindat, including reports of military shootings of civilians, and demanded that evidence of atrocities be sent to UN investigators.
Detailed works compiled by several different monitoring groups say government security forces have killed over 750 protesters and bystanders as they tried to quell opposition to the armies taking power. In April, security forces were accused of killing more than 80 people in one day to destroy barricades on the streets that militants had set up as strongholds in the city of Bago.
In many or most cases, police and soldiers were trying to disrupt peaceful protests, although while increasing the use of deadly force, some protesters resisted in self-defense. In recent weeks there has been a huge increase in small bombings in many cities, mostly causing little damage and few casualties.
The ruling junta says the death toll is less than 300 and the use of force was justified to quell what it calls riots.
The Mindats resistance is only lightly armed, mostly with a traditional local type of hunting rifle with a single, but the territory around the city is mountainous and wooded, favoring defenders over attackers.
The report on state television MRTV listed past attacks on government security forces and installations, most recently on Thursday, when it claimed a force of about 100 defenders blocked security forces from entering the city, destroying a vehicle and leaving a number of unspecified security force personnel dead and missing.
In a subsequent attack, she said, an even larger force was said to have launched an attack from the city on security forces patrolling nearby, destroying six vehicles and causing an unspecified number of government casualties.
The United National Opposition Government earlier this month announced a plan to unify groups such as the Chinland Defense Force into a national People’s Defense Force which would serve as the forerunner of a Federal Union Army of democratic forces including minorities. ethnic.
Khin Ma Ma Myo, the deputy defense minister of the shadow government, said one of the tasks of the People’s Defense Force is to protect the country’s resistance movement from military attacks and junta-driven violence.
