Taiwan, Singapore Tighten Travel Restrictions as Covid Cases Climb





We are following the latest on coronavirus outbreak and global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know. Singapore and Taiwan, success stories to contain Covid-19, are rapidly imposing aggressive restrictions on the home – and tightening travel between them. In Taiwan, authorities encouraged people to stay home this weekend after a record 180 new local cases were reported on Saturday. Internal family and social gatherings in Taipei will be limited to five people, while those in nature will be limited to 10. In Singapore, home dinner has been banned since Friday and work from home will now be predetermined, as the state-city blockade was last reinstated a year ago. Outbreaks and virus control measures also threatened the advancement of regional travel reopening. Singapore had previously allowed travelers from Taiwan to enter without quarantine. On Saturday, she barred the entry of short-term visitors with travel history to Taiwan in the last 21 days, while requiring citizens, permanent residents and holders of long-term quarantine crossings when they arrive. Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center as well discounted Singapore, along with Vietnam, in the “medium risk” by a group of low-risk nations including New Zealand, Macau and Australia, showing an increase in infections. Meanwhile, a long-awaited unsecured travel corridor between Hong Kong and Singapore, two of Asia’s largest financial centers, may not start as planned later this month amid recurrence of cases in an island country. Singapore and Taiwan are seen as children posters of Covid control success, where locals have largely gone about their daily lives without fear of infection after the virus devastated much of the world. Taiwan passed without a single internal coronavirus infection between April and December. In Singapore – the best place to be in the coronavirus era by Bloomberg Covid Sustainability Ranking – people have attended concerts and gone on travel trips. The regression of Covid control progress shows the difficulty of maintaining a virus-free environment, especially when a low level of threat made locals reluctant to get vaccinated. In Taiwan, less than 1% of people have been inoculated so far, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. As a sign of the unpredictability to contain the pandemic, authorities in mainland China, which has been free of cases broadcast in the country for about a month, this week reported a handful of local cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos