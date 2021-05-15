NEWS: The Orlando Sea World will not require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks





News about the theme park was collected FAST after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals were no longer required to wear masks. After Hershey Park in Pennsylvania announced their plans earlier in the day, Universal Orlando and Disney World soon followed suit with major updates to their health and safety requirements. And, now another great park will make similar modifications to its protocols! Spectrum News 13 Ashley Carter has shared that SeaWorld will also change its face mask policies moving forward. Now, Guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face masks in SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio. The parks will also operate in the honor system as SeaWorld will not require guests to be vaccinated. ABSTRACT: SeaWorld is modifying the face mask mandate for some of its parks. Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio. SeaWorld will not require vaccine proof. Visitors are asked to respect the policy with respect. pic.twitter.com/F00V8lIaBw – Ashley Carter (@ AshleyLCarter1) May 15, 2021 As additional theme parks across the country make changes to their health and safety protocols, we will make sure to give you all the updates you need to know. Stay tuned to AllEars for the latest theme park updates! Here’s what the updated face mask policy at Disney World looks like! Have you been to a theme park recently? Tell us in the comments below! Post a Comment







