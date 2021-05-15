Greece opens its doors to international tourists





The first signs of the tourist season that came to life were visible in the ports and airports of Greece on Saturday as a place officially opened its doors to international visitors. Following the lifting of quarantine requirements for dozens of countries last month, Greek authorities extended the right to more nations on Friday and relaxed some restrictions. Travelers must present a vaccination certificate, Covid recovery test or a negative PCR test. The first flights arriving at Athens International Airport came from France, Germany, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia and Switzerland, with most visitors to the Greek islands. Hundreds lined up for ferries at the country’s main port in Piraeus, near the capital, joining the Greeks taking advantage of the end of a travel ban between regions of countries. Heraklion Airport in Crete is buzzing for the first time in months, with Germans, French and Israelis among the first arrivals, and authorities said they expected 10,000 arrivals on the island over the next three days. Mykonos and Santorini, two of the countries’ most popular summer destinations, welcomed just a handful of flights, as hotel occupancy remains set at around 30 per cent for May. But expectations are high for the summer, with bookings for July close to 90 percent.

In Mykonos, Greek television showed islanders painting cobbled streets in anticipation of their first arrival. Two fire engines sprayed festive aircraft with water on planes arriving from Qatar on Friday while delivering sirens. Ships similarly welcomed the arrival of cruise ships to Crete. Humor was optimistic on many islands where a vaccination machine has grown with the aim of inoculating hundreds of thousands of permanent residents by the end of June, at the time of the peak tourism season. The country, which suffered heavy economic losses last year due to the pandemic, is determined to save its summer tourist season. Last month, when some restrictions were lifted, a third wave of coronavirus infections was in full swing and hospitals were facing high blood pressure. About 14 percent of people in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to data from Our Data World project at Oxford University. The virus has infected more than 373,000 people in Greece and more than 11,300 have died.

