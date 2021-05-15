As India’s health system perverts, COVID noise gets rampant with officials promoting treatment of cow urine

As India’s health systems are under the weight of an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, medical fraud is growing in the gaps.

From cow dung baths to massive “anti-COVID” steam-sucking events, the misinformation is rampant and some government officials have blamed it in part.

In the Gujarat state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of Hindu monks visit a cow shelter every week to melt into cow dung, hoping to offer protection from the virus.

The cow is considered sacred among Hindus with some cow dung and urine having antiseptic properties.

This belief that cow’s milk products, feces, urine contain medicinal or healing properties has been promoted by government officials.

Weeks before the world’s biggest blockade COVID-19 last year, a ruling party lawmaker in an eastern Indian state claimed that burning cow dung would emit smoke that prevents viral infections, local media reported.

The government itself last year called for more research into the medicinal properties of milk, dung and urine belonging to Native American cows, an action that was widely criticized by Indian scientists.

This year, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the Legislative Assembly from India’s most populous state in Uttar Pradesh recommended in a YouTube video that people consume water-diluted cow urine as a way to defeat COVID-19.

None of these claims are supported by evidence.

The Indian Medical Association said that neither cow dung nor cow urine were legal COVID-19 treatments and using them in this way risked the spread of other diseases.

Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake from the Australian National University also said there was no science behind this belief, and it could be harmful.

“Cow manure and cow urine may contain other pathogens that can then lead to a second COVID infection, which worsens your result,” said Professor Senanayake.

He said people should focus on some proven actions to reduce the risk of catching the virus.

“The main things are to wash your hands with soap and water, or an alcoholic cleanser when possible; practice social distancing; and wear a mask if you can not maintain resistance.”

Government officials overwhelm the spread of misinformation

Members of the government promoting fake or harmful tools in their official capacities during a deadly second wave of the pandemic has helped increase the spread of fake news.

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of the Indian non-profit fact-finding site Alt News, said that every time a prominent person promotes such a pseudoscience, it had a huge impact.

The minister from BJP posts on Facebook a false viral claim that a particular plant invention can increase one’s oxygen levels if they fall.

“It has now turned out that professional packages of these are sold in stores as oxygen improvers,” Mr Sinha said.

“It was a doctor who had a sick patient with low oxygen. Someone sent him this invention, which worsened his condition after he sniffed it. It was the opposite effect. [to increasing oxygen]”

The claim had gone viral as a kind of “home remedy” around mid-April, amid rising COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Mr Sinha said that while unscientific thinking was common across India, the stream of irresponsible statements had been heavier by the ruling BJP leaders.

“There are some leaders from other parties who make such claims, but the vast majority have been from BJP leaders,” he said.

Billionaire Godman spruits an ‘immunity booster’

In February this year, shortly before the second wave, Hindu billionaire spiritual leader Baba Ramdev a good deal in government circles received approval from India’s Ayush Ministry for Coronil, a herbal product.

Ramdev with Narendra Modi when he was a candidate for prime minister. ( Reuters: Adnan Abidi / Photograph of the file

Ayush’s ministry is a creation of the Modi government to promote alternative medicine, such as ayveda, naturopathy and homeopathy.

In mid-April, Google searches for Coronil saw a significant increase as people sought help.

When Ramdevfirst launched Coronillast the year, it was with the false claim that this would be a COVID cure, with “100% guaranteed cure” within seven days, local media reported.

India Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was present at the event.

This claim was heavily criticized and Ayushi’s Ministry subsequently refused to prove it as a cure.

This year, however, the ministry certified it as “supportive treatment” against COVID, an upgrade from its previous status as an “immuno-booster”.

This despite BBC last year commissioning a study from the University of Birmingham on its effects, which found it to be ineffective as an immune booster.

The example on which Coronil claims are based is about 100 people 50 in the placebo group and 50 receiving treatment.

One of the authors of the study is also the billionaire chairman of the company that makes Coronil, Patanjali.

The study was published in a little-known journal called Phytomedicine.

Coronil is currently sold in the US with a disclaimer stating that it has not been evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration but that “is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition” , according to Forbes.

In the UK, Forbes reports that it is no longer available on Amazon.

InAustralia, sold on Amazon with claims that it boosts immunity and “protects against diseases and viruses”.

Mass inhalation of steam ‘there is no science to support it’

Government officials in at least two states, including India’s most populous, have promoted massive steam-sucking rallies as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, despite no evidence that it is beneficial.

The national secretary general of the ruling party promoted such an event being held in the state of Karnataka.

While steam inhalation may be helpful in relieving congestion, it has not been proven to alleviate breathing problems or have any effect in preventing or treating a viral infection.

Professor Senanayakesaid he would not recommend steam inhalation as a treatment or preventative measure.

“I certainly would not encourage him,” he said.

“If someone in the room has COVID, then they can spread it in such a situation.

“But there is no scientific support for the theory that steam helps treat or prevent COVID.”

On Thursday, India officially recorded 362,727 new COVID-19 cases and 4,120 deaths a slight drop from the record of 4,205 daily deaths recorded on 11 May.

But experts say the actual death toll could be 10 times higher, given the large percentage of unregistered deaths.

As people become desperate to find treatment and protect themselves from the virus, unproven “cures” and “treatments”, especially those that use readily available, goviral and pervasive materials throughout the country.

Mr Sinha said these often captured the public imagination.

“Things like Baba Ramdev’s advice to rub mustard oil on the inside of the nose to prevent infection or his tips to check if someone has COVID by holding their breath for a minute,” he said.

“Other suggestions like drinking hot water with lemon to kill the virus in the throat, these are the kinds of fake remedies that affect people.”

Epidemiologists have said that people should take science-backed steps, such as washing their hands, keeping their distance, and wearing masks.

ABC has contacted the Indian Ministry of Health and Ayush Ministry for a response.

