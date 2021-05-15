A Thunder Bay, Ont. the strength athlete is celebrating a big win in an international competition.

Ben Thompson recently competed in the Silver Dollar Deadlift World Championship, an extreme force event sanctioned by the World Council of Deaths.

The recording seemed like a nice distraction from the “punishment and darkness” of the pandemic, Thompson said, and he thought he would do well in the competition. He ended up exceeding his expectations, and realizing an eternal dream.

Thompson lifted 85 1185 in the men’s 242 category, the winning rise in that category. He also climbed higher in the men’s overall category by body weight and lifted weight, earning the title of “Extreme World Champion Greatest Lifting”.

“It has always been a dream of mine to win a world championship,” Thompson said, recalling past races where he came close to finishing 2nd or 3rd. “So it’s good to take some monkey off your back to win a world championship title.”

The international event was originally planned to take place in Scotland, but instead was practically held in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual format of the event allowed competitors to show up during April, and Thompson’s winning rise was actually his appearance in seconds. His first was the 30 1130 raise, he explained. However, he then picked up the smell of another competitor from the US who had raised him with a single.

“I said, well not on my watch, so I got up to 1185 pounds,” he said.

Thompson, who has trained since the age of 15, says he trains four days a week for about three hours, but also has to constantly monitor other aspects of his life, such as diet, to compete. (Ben Thompson)

Competitors in the virtual race had to check a long list of requirements to ensure the validity of the entries, including following the correct instructions for locating them and submitting a video that looked around the athlete. “So there is no trick,” he said.

A training partner joined him to assist in those aspects as well as to ensure his safety in a sport that makes a serious strain on the body.

“When you’re doing a lethal rise of the silver dollar, your blood pressure can get out of control, and you can also lose a lot of oxygen quickly and end up losing, so you need another person out there in case you go out. lights, and head on something, or whatever, “he said.

Thompson said the sport does a disservice and requires constant training and attention to diet, but for him, it’s worth everything.

“It’s all about the passion for lifting heavy weights and being as strong as you can,” he said. “And for me, this is teaching my kids something. You know, my goal for them is to find their passion in life and be as good at whatever they choose as they can.”

Canadian success can inspire others

For a Canadian competitor to do so well in international competition was not necessarily expected, said Blair Clow, North American president of the Deadlift World Council, but it was outrageous for those trying to grow the sport at home.

The fact that the competition was practically held made it easier for people in North America to compete, Clow said, and a number of Canadians had good performances.

“I think this race opened the door for Canadians to compete and show that we have athletes who can definitely hold their own on the world stage in all kinds of strength sports. And I’m very proud of what Benhas achieved, what he has managed to make the sport grow, “he said.

“It’s very good.”

Clow said he hopes Thompson will be able to break the all-time world record next year on Canadian soil. He said plans are underway to organize the competition before Christ