COVID-infected woman, 76, believed to be dead, wakes up minutes before her celebration





A 76-year-old Indian woman, who was believed to be dead after testing positive for coronavirus, woke up moments before her cremation in Baramati, a city in the state of Maharashtra. Shakuntala Gaikwad, from the village of Mudhale, tested positive for coronavirus “a few days ago”, according to Local News. On May 10, family members took Gaikwad to a hospital in Baramati after her condition worsened. Gaikwad refused a hospital bed and as the family waited outside in a private vehicle, the woman fell unconscious, making the family believe she had passed away. Gaikwad’s family brought what they believed was her dead body back home and immediately began planning for a cremation. As the funeral pyre was about to burn, Gaikwad opened his eyes and began to cry, according to India Sot. Police officer Santosh Gaikwad confirmed the incident that took place in the village of Mudhale. After waking up, the woman was sent back to Jubilee Silver Hospital for treatment. India’s COVID-19 crisis has continued to worsen in recent weeks despite a decline in new cases. On Saturday, the country reported approximately 326,000 new infections over the past 24 hours, the smallest daily increase in more than two weeks. However, the number of reported deaths each day remained stable at 4,000. Over the past week, the country has reported more than 1.7 million new cases of coronavirus and over 20,000 deaths. The rapidly increasing infection rate in India has overwhelmed hospitals, especially in rural areas with limited access to healthcare facilities. Police have begun patrolling the Ganges after citizens began dumping bodies in the cross-border river, according to a government official. “We continue to salvage 10 to 20 troops from time to time,” said Navneet Sehgal, a spokesman for Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India with a population of about 200 million. In September, the first wave of COVID-19 in India saw the country reporting nearly 100,000 cases per day. New case figures plunged to approximately 80 percent in early 2021, before the second wave devastated the South Asian country. India became the second country after the US to hit 20 million cases in total last week. The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that 2021 is expected to be a much more deadly year of the pandemic than 2020 for India. On Monday, the WHO classified variant B.1.617, first seen in Maharashtra, India, as a “disturbance variant” for the world that could spread at a faster rate than previous variants. Newsweek reached the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, for comment. This story will be updated with each reply.

