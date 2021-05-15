Russian ‘Fake News’ Show Wages Fight Against Kremlin TV PropagandaExBulletin

footprint Lucian Kim / NPR

Editor’s note: The fight against misinformation has become an aspect of almost every story covered by NPR international correspondents, from vaccine reluctance to authoritarian governments spreading lies. This and other stories from correspondents around the globe focus on various tactics to combat misinformation, the influences they have had, and what other countries can learn from them.

TV Russia news in Moscow has come a long way from the hard, wooden news of the Soviet Union. From their latest Moscow studios, Russia’s main channels, all the brightly produced, government-run newsgroups reach tens of millions of people every day.

The main message is always the same: President Vladimir Putin is working tirelessly to help ordinary Russians and avert aggression from the United States and its allies. The Kremlin media machine tells Russians exactly what to think about everything from the political movement of opposition leader Alexei Navalny to the latest round of US sanctions.

Although Russians can be tuned through dozens of entertainment and sports networks, there is almost no news alternative to government propaganda on Russian television other than one channel, Dozhd, also known as Shi TV.

Week in and week out, the channel, currently limited to the internet, broadcasts a show called Fake News, which seamlessly disintegrates the world according to the Kremlin. The program describes itself as a guide through the latest manipulations of state television.

In a recent episode, host Masha Borzunova dismissed state television for her newly found obsession with Navalny, whom she previously ignored and the constant theme of the impending war with the United States.

“We do not choose our topics, our friends on state television choose them. We talk about what they talk about,” Borzunova said after recording the show in TV Rain studios at a converted factory in Moscow.

“Propaganda is not just about fake news or outright lies,” she says. “The state media can only tell that part of the truth that is appropriate for the government.”

Fake News has chosen a loyal follower in to YouTube, where a weekly episode can easily get more than half a million views.

Moscow-based television critic Anna Kachkayeva says the show has become her brand.

“This program is a very important part of the media landscape,” she says. “It has less to do with exposing counterfeits than decoding what is happening on TV.”

As for the TV channel Rain Rain, Kachkayeva says he has played a unique role since its inception in 2010 when Dmitry Medvedev was president of Russia, and many hoped he would allow a more open political environment.

TV Rain, which initially called itself the “optimistic channel”, suddenly became an alternative to state television with its fierce coverage of a January 2011 terrorist attack on a Moscow airport and a wave of anti-government protests later that year that government media was largely ignored.

The independence of the channel quickly provoked the anger of officials. In 2014, Russian cable providers banned TV Rain altogether, forcing the channel to go online and rely on a revenue-sharing service.

“The channel has turned out to be an alternative to an already very clean information space,” says Kachkayeva. “It’s the channel of the urban, educated class, not of a mass audience.”

Television remains dominant in Russia, although media consumption is evolving. Last year, 73% of Russians named TV their main source of news, compared to 94% in 2009, according to survey by the Independent Levada Center. At the same time, 39% of respondents also mentioned online news sites and social media as their source of news no. 2 and no. 3, respectively, dramatically increasing over the same time period.

YouTube Rain channel on YouTube attracted 450,000 new subscribers and a record 190 million views in January and February this year, following Navalny’s arrest and nationwide protests demanding his release.

Still, Natalya Sindeyeva, owner and founder of TV Rain, says the channel is constantly under threat of closure.

“The risks are huge and unpredictable. I do not like to think about them,” she says.

The channel license may be revoked due to a legal technique, or prosecutors may open a criminal investigation. One reason TV Rain has not been shut down yet could be for the Kremlin to claim press freedom in Russia, Sindeyeva says.

Since Navalny prison, Russian authorities have done hit independent journalists with searches and bans. Behind the government brand news site Jellyfish a “foreign agent” in April, he lost advertisers and is now struggling to survive. Following the raids on the Moscow student magazine DOXA a month ago, Tha Amnesty International Russian authorities had launched a “comprehensive attack” on journalists.

Russia ranks 150th out of 180 countries in an assessment of press freedom by Reporters Without Borders, which describes a “very oppressive climate” for critical Russian journalists.

The Kremlin says the media is free to report what they want within the framework of increasingly harsh laws.

Although her channel challenges the stories spread by the state media, Sindeyeva rejects the label of “opposition media” for TV Rain. She paraphrases Czech dissident Vaclav Havel, saying the truth will always be at odds with a system built on lies.

Misinformation in Russia is worse now than it was during the communist era, according to Sindeyeva. In Soviet times, people realized that the state media lied, she says, but today there are so many sources of information that people no longer know what to believe.

“The main problem is not only that the level of lies is high, but that people do not know lies and very often believe them,” says Sindeyeva.

It appears there Fake News enters, with hosts like Borzunova sharing Kremlin propaganda every weekend.

At the end of her program, Borzunova urges viewers to like her, share her, and tell their parents and grandparents the most likely customers of state TV.

The audience usually leaves thousands of comments, thanking him for the show. “You have opened people’s eyes,” one viewer wrote recently.

Despite her channel’s defiant stance, Sindeyeva says her main mission is not to fight propaganda, but to report on what is really happening in the world.

“Our job is to give people a chance to decide for themselves,” she says. “As long as there is free space on the Internet, people have to decide for themselves whether they want to be deceived.”