Coronavirus: AstraZeneca-Oxford developer blasts Canada’s approach to vaccines, says ‘mess will cost lives’

OTTAWA – While some provinces are suspending the first dose of AstraZeneca and the question remains whether a second stroke will be green light, the researcher who oversaw the development of the vaccine says the move is not only flawed, but could lead to serious consequences. .

Oxford University professor of medicine Sir John Bell told the CTV News Questions Period that Canada’s approach to using AstraZeneca specifically reflects the countries’ overall vaccine strategy: acting on many untrue rumors.

In my last look you guys are 3.6 percent vaccinated with two doses, so just wait [the Indian variant] to tear the Canadian population apart, and then the problems you had with these very rare clotting events will seem very trivial, Bell said.

If you have not received two doses of mRNA vaccine sitting in a back room, you should continue to vaccinate people throughout the mess, it will cost people lives. This is a public health decision, it is not, you know it is not an academic game.

Nova Scotia and Manitoba both announced new restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Wednesday, following similar news from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec the day before. The rationale for the ban is twofold: increased attention to infrequent blood clotting incidents and lack of supply.

For most, the plan is to stop offering the first photos of AstraZeneca and keep any prominent vials to disperse as second blows to those already having the first ones. Although in Ontario, Provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott said a decision has not yet been made whether AstraZeneca will still be offered as a second hit, leaving open the potential to let doses expire before that call is made.

The National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI), which provides advice on vaccine use in Canada, has been criticized for causing confusion and hesitation about vaccines around AstraZeneca, saying mRNA vaccines were preferred.

In an exclusive interview in the CTV Question Period broadcast on Sunday, Canada Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Supriya Sharma responded to Bells comments by saying that as AstraZeneca’s benefits outweigh its risks, Canada should benefit from an influx of mRNA supply reaching Canada.

We would always have this key point about how we would use the vaccines that are coming considering what the provinces are looking at now, they are looking at the supply they have, the number of first doses given, the plans they need to book second doses and then everything that is happening with COVID-19 in their provinces, she said.

Bell directly opposed this notion, stating that there is no time to wait for the second dose.

What we can see is that the more people with a second dose, the more people will have antibody levels that are high enough to deal with the Indian variant, which is where we are at the moment, in the UK So my advice is to give people two doses, as soon as you can and cut down, he said.

For Canadians to be out wondering if they should have a second dose, you know, eating marshmallows around the campfire seems a little silly to me.

And for mixing vaccines, Bell, who has intimate knowledge of the study currently underway at Oxford University, said the initial findings show severe side effects results.

Our experience so far is that it produces quite severe reactogenicity, so severe that we do not think it will be worth it and by that I mean, you get your second dose if you roll it, you will really get sick, so I do not I would advise him, he said.

And the second dose of AstraZeneca, which we now place in the many, many millions of people who had a first dose of AstraZeneca, were not sure we could find even a single case of clotting problems. So you know this has to be driven by data.

In response to this, Dr. Supriya Sharma said Canada will wait to consider all the results of the study before making recommendations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his doctor recommended he take a second dose of AstraZeneca and Conservative Leader Erin OToole said he would welcome one in the CTV Question Period.

Yes, I will take my goal. I have seen the approval and it is safe, it is effective as shown, he said, adding that the federal government is the source of vaccine confusion and should be responsible for modernizing public health messages.

The confusion that comes is from the changing message. The Prime Minister said, get the first vaccine that is made available. A few days after that NACI said a contradictory piece of advice. People are worried, this is a third wave they do not see happening in the United States and they see crowded stadiums and Canada going into further blockages, longer blockages, all because we do not have enough supply of vaccines.

Next week, Canada is set to receive its largest vaccine shipment to date, with 3.4 million coming from Pfizer and 1.1 million coming from Moderna.

In the second quarter, which ends in June, Canada expects to receive a total of 24.2 million doses from Pfizer, between 10.3 and 12.3 million doses of Moderna, and the government had intended to see the arrival of up to 4.4 million doses of AstraZeneca.

With a file from The Canadian Press & CTV News Rachel Aiello.