COVID-19 in PEI: What is happening on Saturday, May 15th
The PEI reported a new COVID-19 case on Saturday, a close contact of an earlier case involving a day garden in Charlottetown.
Some veterans at PEI say holding a protest every protest in front of a cenotaph dishonors veterans who fought to give them that freedom.
The province announced it would extend border restrictions for another two weeks for seasonal residents, family ties and approaching the PEI
An island woman who was recently escorted from a store by police is urging the islands to be better for people like her who cannot wear masks.
Restaurants in Charlottetown have begun preparations for the Patio season and many see Patios as a solution to their COVID-19 problems.
PEI continued to be a leader among provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was before.
PEI has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 190 positive cases in total over the last 14 months, with no two hospitalizations and no deaths.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:
- Nova Scotiareported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the first time since April the number of daily cases was below 100. The province has 1,509 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed five new cases for a total of 78 active cases.
- New Brunswick reported seven new cases. The province has 113 active cases.
Also in the news
- The PEI is probably facilitating the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine again, said Prime Minister Dennis King.
- Buddhist monks at PEI are trying to find a way, working within public health rules, to open their tulip fields to view this year.
- The islands need to learn more next week about the province’s plans to reopen following the latest public health measures. The prime minister gave some suggestions on what that plan might include during a meeting with business leaders in Charlottetown on Wednesday.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has made 14 months difficult for travel agents, but two in the PEI say they feel the industry is showing signs of life again.
These islands are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Persons over 16 years old.
- Islands over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information on how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
Reminder for symptoms
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:
- Ethe.
- Coughing or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and / or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Gulçim.
- Liquid nose.
