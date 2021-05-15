Prominent Muslim group to boycott White House Eid’s stance on Israel-Gaza violence





The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent American Muslim organization, announced Saturday that it will boycott the annual White House Eid celebrations over the Biden administrations’ stance on Israel amid sharp violence in the Gaza Strip. CAIR said it was joining other groups in boycotting the White House in a highly disappointing and deeply troubling response to the violence. We with a clear conscience cannot celebrate Eid with the Biden Administration as it literally helps, supports and justifies the indiscriminate bombardment by the Israeli apartheid government of innocent men, women and children in Gaza. President Biden Joe BidenIs nominee for Virginia GOP governor admits Biden was ‘legally’ elected BuzzFeed News finds Biden Venmo’s private account Kid reporter who interviewed Obama dies at 23 MORE has the political power and moral authority to stop these injustices. We urge him to stand by victims and not victimize, said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. If the White House continues along this morally unconscious path as more Palestinian children die, the White House risks causing major damage to President Bidens’ relationship with American Muslims and all others who defend civil and human rights, Avad added. . The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. The administration celebrated Eid and tried to promote peace for both Israelis and Palestinians, acknowledging the conflict in a statement celebrating Friday. Jill and I are looking forward to the Eid White House commemoration this Sunday. “We were angry to see Eid celebrations all over the world, but we know that this year, the situation in the Holy Land is weighing heavily on Muslims everywhere, including our Muslim communities here in the United States,” Biden said in a statement. statement. Palestinians including in Gaza and Israelis in the same way deserve to live in dignity, security and safety. No family should fear for their safety inside their home or place of worship. We think mostly of children in these societies facing trauma from a conflict far beyond their control. My administration will continue to engage Palestinians, Israelis and other regional partners to work towards lasting peace, Biden added. Still, the White House has faced criticism from progressive advocacy groups and liberals in Congress for what they believe is a Middle East policy too far in Israel’s favor over the Palestinians. We can no longer be apologetic for Netanyahu’s right-wing government and its undemocratic and racist behavior, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: Netanyahu has cultivated ‘racist nationalism’ Former OMB voter Neera Tanden to serve as senior adviser to Biden Rising tensions among Democrats over US-Israel MM policy (I-Vt.) Wrote in an article Friday. We need to change course and adopt a uniform approach, which supports and strengthens international law regarding the protection of civilians. Violence between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip has risen in recent weeks, with Hamas and other groups firing thousands of rockets at Israel and Israel in response to punitive air and artillery attacks. Palestinian Ministry of Healthsaid Saturdaythat 139 Palestinians were killed, including 39 children and 22 women. Ten Israeli civilians have died. Biden spoke with both Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE SHUM and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, calling for calm for both sides and voicing support for Israel’s right to self-defense. The president reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. He condemned these indiscriminate attacks against cities across Israel, the White House said in a reading of the call with Netanyahu. He expressed his support for the steps to enable the Palestinians to enjoy the dignity, security, freedom and economic opportunity they deserve and reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution. The leaders agreed to continue close consultation between their teams and stay in touch in the coming days, the White House added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos