The PM emphasizes localized content, testing at the Covid-19 rating summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, leading government officials to draw up a distribution plan for oxygen supply to rural areas and increase health infrastructure to manage the disease burden in those regions.

The prime minister urged officials to focus on testing, including door-to-door testing, and to assist healthcare workers in rural areas, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement. He also stressed that local control efforts were the need of the hour, especially in states where the positivity test rate an indicator of the spread of the virus within a population is high.

The prime minister called for increased healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance. He also spoke about empowering ASHA & Anganwadi workers with all the necessary tools, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modis’s directions are significant, given that the second deadly wave of infections in the country appears to have hit the inner rural area faster than it did during the first outbreak last year.

As reported by HT on May 8, during the first wave, urban areas contributed with the majority of new infections in India every month for five months from March 2020 to July 2020, before rural areas began to contribute more cases of new. In the second wave, which began in February, it lasted only two months as rural areas began to contribute more cases from April onwards.

Experts say the impact of the blast could be even more deadly in rural areas, where healthcare infrastructure is traditionally weaker and fewer medical equipment is available. About 73% of the country’s population also resides in rural areas.

The prime minister directed that a distribution plan to ensure oxygen supply to rural areas should be worked out, including the provision of Oxygen Concentrators, the statement said.

The Prime Ministers’ meeting was also held just weeks after the national capital plunged into a healthcare crisis over oxygen supply, which is essential in treating patients with Covid-19. From April 22 until the first week of May, hospitals across New Delhi repeatedly made alarming calls for depleted oxygen reserves, and dozens of patients died as some equipment waited for supplies to be replenished.

The situation in the Capital has now eased, but other states are facing a similar issue. At least 75 Covid-19 patients died at a premier hospital in Goa after fluctuations in medical oxygen supply this week.

In the meeting attended by Niti Aayog member VK Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba among other officials, Prime Minister Modi also instructed officials to increase testing with both RT-PCR and rapid tests, especially focusing on hot spots Covid-19. According to the statement, the Prime Minister was informed that the test figures have increased from 5 million per week in early March to about 13 million / week currently.

Separately, the statement said the Prime Minister kept a serious note of some reports regarding the fans that were unused and ordered an immediate check of the installation and operation of life-saving machines given by the central government to the states in recent weeks.

The Prime Ministers’ response is likely to refer to a dispute between the Center and the Congress-led Punjab government after the Union health ministry dismissed reports suggesting that ventilators provided at a hospital in Punjabs Faridkot were lying unused due to technical defects. The Union health ministry said earlier this month that reports of faulty fans were unfounded.

Training for properly functioning ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary, Prime Minister Modi added.

The Prime Minister also addressed to address the concerns regarding the claims of the states under the calculation of cases and deaths related to the viral disease. He encouraged governments to report Covid-19 numbers transparently without any pressure on high numbers to indicate negatively in their efforts.

The move came a day after the Opposition Congress in Gujarat called for an investigation into a local media report that said about 61,000 deaths had not been counted in the official Covid-19 victim county number. The state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has denied the allegations.

Officials on Saturday gave a detailed presentation on the state and regional level situation of the Covid-19 test, oxygen availability and healthcare infrastructure. They further informed the Prime Minister about the slowdown of the second wave of infections and said that new daily cases across the country had been reduced by over 400,000 per day.

On average, India has added XX new cases per day this week, compared to XXX cases / day last week.

The PMO said the roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed, with Modi directing officials to work closely with states to speed up the pace of inoculations.

In recent days, vaccination centers in some states such as Maharashtra and Delhi said they stopped inoculations due to lack of vaccine doses. Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the Center this week not to let state governments alone buy doses from international vaccine manufacturers for the 18-44 age group.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the central government over its Covid-19 strategy and said its devastating vaccination strategy would provide a devastating third wave. Can not be repeated enough – India needs a proper vaccine strategy! he wrote.