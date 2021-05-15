Peruvian presidential candidate Castillo denies the false statement claim





By Manuel Faras LIMA (Reuters) Peruvian Socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo on Saturday denied making a false statement about his job status when he registered to run for senior office. On Friday, Lima provincial prosecutor Elizabeth Figueroa Cortez said in a statement that she had requested an investigation into allegations that Castillo had failed to declare a second job. Figueroa said Castillo had declared a teacher salary of $ 63,760 ($ 16,760) a year in registering his presidential candidate, but failed to include that he was also general manager of the Chota Consortium of Entrepreneurial Investors. The prosecutor said she had asked the government to confirm whether the consortium had received any state contract, or COVID-19 funding from a government economic recovery plan, as well as seeking information on its status from the Peruvian tax authority. Castillo, who leads the socialist party Peru Libre, told a local radio station that he had not mentioned the company when he registered as a candidate because it only existed by name and was never functional. Let them make these claims, say how much I stole, he said. Let them do their investigations, I welcome them. Castillo, a newcomer to politics who has caused market upheaval by vowing to rewrite Peru’s constitution and nationalize mineral resources, was until recently a clear vanguard to win the second round of the June 6 presidential election. However, a poll released Friday showed his lead cut by right-wing opponent Keiko Fujimori, with Castillo receiving 42% of the vote and Fujimori 40%. Castillo is expected to present his plan for his first 100 days in office later Saturday. His office declined to comment further on the prosecutors’ investigation. Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, has spent time in custody for allegedly receiving $ 1.2 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. In March she was charged with money laundering, a claim she denies. (Report by Manuel Farias, written by Aislinn Laing; Edited by Aurora Ellis)

