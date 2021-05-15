Changi will single out arrivals from high-risk areas, Singapore News & Top Stories

In an effort to mitigate any further transmission of Covid-19, airport authorities said yesterday that Changi Airport would separate passengers from high-risk locations to minimize interactions with staff and other passengers.

Flights from these high-risk countries will be assigned their own landing scaffold, and passengers on such flights will use various arrival immigration lounges, luggage belts and toilets.

They will also be escorted through the airport and their testing upon arrival Covid-19 will be done at separate stations.

The Singapore Civil Aviation Authority said the first positive cases had emerged among some cleaners working at Terminal 3 Pier A, where they would have come into contact with passengers. Subsequent cases emerged from contacts and their close colleagues, as well as workers in retail stores at Terminal 3 Pier A. Many of these people had eaten at food outlets in Basement 2 of Terminal 3. Cases later emerged among several who ate at those points.

The group has since grown to become Singapore’s largest active group, with 68 cases to date. The country has 12 other groups, including those related to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority.

The Singapore Prison Service said yesterday it was discontinuing face-to-face and tele-visits to Changi Prison and replacing them with phone calls from tomorrow after a Sats Food Services employee working there as a chef was found infected.

About 5,000 inmates and staff will be tested over the next few days, and inmate activities, including rehabilitation programs, will be suspended during this period to facilitate testing.

The recent rise in community cases has prompted the Government to ban people from eating dinner at food outlets and seize social groups in two of today.

The increased measures, which also include further restrictions on the number of visitors to shopping malls and libraries for example, will be in force until 13 June.

Yesterday, the Early Childhood Development Agency said all visitors, including parents, are not allowed to enter preschools and early intervention centers. At least two school centers decided to move classes online yesterday after some students tested positive.

The tougher measures announced Friday also put an immediate ban on some business events. The Singapore Interior Design Festival 2021, scheduled to take place for two weeks from tomorrow, is among those forced to postpone.

Meanwhile, the Singapore International Arts Festival, which opened on Friday, is canceling five live productions, as well as today’s performances of the show, Commission – one of the highlights of the festival.

The Flipside Esplanade Festival, scheduled from May 28 to June 6, will similarly cancel a number of shows live – to be confirmed later – and go digital for other shows.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) yesterday said it would subsidize the cost of pre-event testing for live screenings allowed from today until June 13th.

This is so that larger audiences can participate and mitigate the impact on arts and culture companies during this period.

Assistance measures announced by Sport Singapore – such as operating grants and direct cash assistance to businesses and self-employed persons affected by narrower borders – which were originally covered until May 30, have also been extended to June 13. , added MCCY.

It is also looking to provide more outdoor space inside ActiveSG premises for trainers and instructors to conduct classes.

Wage support for food and beverage (F&B) institutions will also increase to 50 per cent under the Job Support Scheme during the period when eating is restricted, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

F&B stores, including restaurants and morning vendor stalls, were preparing yesterday to head online ordering and picking up, saying last year’s experience during the circuit breaker helped them get started.