COVID-19 increase | Maharashtra BJP claims that MVA is data fudging





While central government agencies led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praise the Mumbai model of fighting coronavirus, BJP Maharashtra leaders seem to think otherwise. The party, which is in Opposition in the State has once again claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is collecting data. Former Maharashtra Prime Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, claiming that the State hid 9,603 deaths in 2020 and the practice is still widespread. Mumbai has not only reduced the number of COVID tests, but also increased the rapid antigen test in an effort to develop the new model. Mumbai has recorded 40% of deaths in the death category due to other reasons when other districts stand at only 0.8%. Any method is being used to hide the number of deaths, Mr Fadnavis said in his letter, which came in response to Ms.’s letter. Gandhis addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress said that since Mr. Fadnavis could not dare to ask Mr. Modi about the misgovernment of the BJP-led States, he has chosen to lead Opposition leaders like Ms. Gandhi. Mr Fadnavis claimed that out of 4,000 deaths in the country, 850 are in Maharashtra alone. Complaining that the MVA government, of which Congress is a part, has left regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra to take care of themselves, he claimed that people were fighting for Remdesivir, oxygen and medical treatment. Mr. Fadnavis said that the Center has given maximum assistance to the State. While criticizing the Central government, it is your job to control the work of the governments of the State where your party is in power or in the governing alliance, he said. Congress struck again against Mr. Fadnavis, calling his letter an attempt to hide Mr. Modis’s failure. Mr Fadnavis has lied about any possible allegations in his letter. Whether in terms of help from the Center or the number of deaths. The courts had to intervene at every step to force the Center to provide assistance in Maharashtra. While pointing to the number of tests in Maharashtra, he is easily ignoring BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar where no tests are performed at all, said Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. Mr Patole said Gujarat has registered over one lakh death in 71 days, but the government is only registering 4,218 deaths. BJP-led states are burying dead bodies to hide deaths as people die due to a lack of oxygen in Goa. This is the governance model of BJPs. Mr Fadnavis should have written to Narendra Modi, but since he did not have the courage to ask questions, he chose to write to an Opposition leader, Mr Patole added.

