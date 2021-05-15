Meet the 9-year-old activist using social media to send oxygen to COVID-19 patients in India

National / World

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) – As India continues to try to contain a massive COVID-19 blast that has killed more than 266,000 people, a prominent nine-year-old climate activist is taking matters into her own hands and using her online influence to save lives.

In recent weeks, Licypriya Kangujam has been sending much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies to COVID-19 patients across India who are struggling to breathe.

Right now, my country is facing the worst humanitarian crisis in history due to lack of oxygen, medicine and beds, Kangujam told News TV CTV on Saturday. Thousands of people are dying every day, hundreds of children are dying every day.

Kangujam said the dire situation in India has kept him awake at night and unable to eat. When she heard in the news in April that people were dying due to lack of oxygen in hospitals, she shifted her focus from activism to climate change to pandemics.

I felt I should not stay silent at home, she said. I decided to spend my savings to buy life-saving oxygen concentrators as much as possible.

The young activist, who started her climate activism when she was just six years old, used her life savings and gave the price of the money she received for her climate work to buy 100 oxygen concentrators that were taken to hospitals.

Since then, Kangujams social media accounts have been flooded with requests from strangers begging him to even send oxygen concentrators to their loved ones. She has used her considerable social media to raise money through donations to buy more machinery from China and other countries and send it to desperate families.

So far, I have saved more than 100 lives here and hope to do more, she said.

That is why Kangujam has called on people all over the world to send her donations through Ketto, an Indian crowd funding site.

On the campaign website, Kangujam said oxygen concentrators would be delivered directly to families in need without any association from government agencies or private medical colleges and hospitals.

Kangujam has been very critical of the treatment of the pandemic by Indian governments.

I want the government to declare a national blockade for a few weeks to contain the virus, she said. This crisis might not have happened today if our leaders consider this crisis as a crisis.

As India’s two largest cities, Mumbai and New Delhi, reported a drop in new daily infections on Saturday, the government is warning of major cases in rural areas of the country where two-thirds of the population lives.

