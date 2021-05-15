Top 10 world news: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Biden revokes Trump orders and more, News World





Click on titles to read more Gaza: Israeli airstrikes destroy international media offices, kill children Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he only had one hour to secure the evacuation of the building. Joe Biden revokes Trump executive order against social media platforms Trump’s executive order was issued after Twitter had tagged in his tweets that had allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US Presidential Election. Iran’s foreign minister cancels meeting with Austrian counterpart on Israeli flag Zarif would meet with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg but he interrupted the meeting, a Schallenberg spokeswoman said. Solar panel production related to forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang According to the report, nearly 45 percent of polysilicon manufacturers are located outside China’s Xinjiang area, where the Uighur community is said to be associated with forced labor by the Chinese government. Reports of migrant children packed on buses are unacceptable, US agency says US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said the reports are completely unacceptable if they are true. Republicans elect pro-Trump Stefanik to lead the House Stefanik, a 36-year-old former moderate representing New York State, easily overcame a late entry into the race and won strong support from the Republican conference in a 134-46 closed-door vote. Myanmar Army fights anti-coup rebels as armed resistance grows The fighting is some of the worst since the coup and underscores growing chaos as the junta struggles to establish order ahead of daily protests, strikes and sabotage attacks after it ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Tesla in the car accident in California was on Autopilot: Officials This is the 29th Tesla accident being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Being technological savvy has health benefits for older people: Study Older people who often use technology and online communication for communication have a better ability to recall meaningful events. A pop-up book-style synagogue to commemorate Babyn Yar massacre victims On Friday, Ukraine unveiled a synagogue built of wood and designed to unfold as a book in a place commemorating the victims of one of the largest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

