



People in the vicinity of a terrorist attack, flood and other life-threatening will receive alerts on their mobile phone according to plans being developed by the government. The well-known Emergency Alert Warning Service will be introduced through a trial this summer thanks to new cell transmission technology. It will initially focus on specific parts of the country, but will extend beyond the trial period and can be used to inform people of risks both locally and nationally. The plan is built on a similar scheme that many will be familiar with during the year coronavirus pandemic, me vaccination reminders and changes in local blocking measures between messages and notifications sent to millions across the country since the start of the crisis. Such signals are also widely used in other countries, including Japan, Canada and New Zealand, where it has been widely estimated to have saved lives during earthquakes. Although there was a notable case where an erroneously sent emergency warning mistakenly told people at Hawaii that they should prepare for an incoming rocket. In order to ensure that the UK notification system is appropriate for the purpose, public trials will begin in East Suffolk on 25 May, where residents will receive a test alarm message. They will not have to do anything in return – it is just a test. If effective, a national spread will follow this year, with the government hoping it can help respond to future public health emergencies, industrial incidents, major floods, fires and terrorist attacks. General Paymaster Penny Mordaunt said: “The Emergency Alert Service will be a vital tool to help us respond better to emergencies, both nationally and locally. This new system builds on existing capability and will allow us to more quickly and effectively save lives messages to people across the UK “. The messages would be transmitted from cell towers near an emergency, and the government says they would be free, secure and one-way, with no location or personal data involved. Beneficiaries would receive the warning, details of the affected area if a local event, instructions on how to respond and go to a government website for further information.

