Rocket-hit journalist recounts horror in Gaza: Suddenly everything was white



For Mohammed Alaloul and Mustafa Hassona, three long days had passed covering possible war crimes when two Gazan journalists fell victim to one person. On Thursday, Anadolu Agency reporters were moving through the rubble of a devastated North Gaza neighborhood when an Israeli airstrike exploded nearby. They rushed to the scene to document any civilian casualties, concluding that it was still very dangerous after the sound of Israeli missiles pierced the drone of the aircraft above. We are used to the sound of a rocket falling, but where is it falling? You never know, Hassona told the Daily Beast. At the urging of the emergency workers, Alaloul, Hassona and their driver Mahmoud Alkhodary left the scene, running away in a car clearly marked on TV. Then the Israeli missile hit. Shocked and horrified: Israeli airstrike destroys Al Jazeera AP offices on Live TV Suddenly everything was white, Hassona said, describing the moment of impact when their press vehicle was bombed by the Israeli army. Then the car filled with smoke. For a moment, the world was black. I could see nothing but tobacco. I could only hear my girlfriend [Alaloul] in the back seat shouting I'm injured, I'm injured! Marriage soon because it was a dangerous place and we were scared. So the car was still moving, Hassona recalls. Once stopped, everyone opened the doors to finish. Then I heard Muhammad shouting Help! I looked behind him and saw him on the ground near the blood of the car coming out of his mouth, so I knew it was a serious injury. The Israeli air strike on the Anadolu Agency team was just one in a series of press freedom violations by Israeli forces in recent weeks. On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes flattened a 12-storey tower that housed international media, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohammad Alaloul is hospitalized. Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Combined, attacks on media operations underscore the extent to which Israeli forces deliberately target field journalists, human rights activists say.

“We are witnessing a rapid escalation of violations of press freedom over the past week,” Ignacio Miguel Delgado, Middle East and North Africa representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, told The Daily Beast. Israeli security forces have dispersed protests in Sheikh Jarrah’s East Jerusalem neighborhood and the Temple Mount complex with violence, and Palestinian and international journalists covering them have been at the end of that violence. This fits what we have documented in recent years.

In Jerusalem, Israeli security forces injured at least 8 journalists covering demonstrations on May 7 and 10, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Until Wednesday evening, Israeli airstrikes on two tower blocks inside the Gaza Strip had flattened 21 media, according to Reporters Without Borders.

CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon said in a statement that Saturday’s bombing of a building long known by Israel to house international media raises the spectrum that the Israeli Defense Forces are deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of human suffering in Gaza. He demanded an explanation from the Israeli government and said that journalists have an obligation and duty to cover the events in Gaza and it would be illegal for the IDF to use military means to prevent journalists from doing their job.

Across Israel and the Palestinian territories, Israeli forces and right-wing Israeli mob HAVE it was responsible for all cases documented in international press freedom organizations in recent weeks. While the victims include international and Israelite press, the vast majority of violations HAVE it was against Palestinian reporters.

Palestinian journalists already struggling to work under conditions imposed by Israeli authorities are back on the front line when tensions erupt, Reporters Without Borders says in a statement Thursday. [They]… in no way should they be treated as if they were parties to the conflict.

Gaza residents flee their homes as Israel drains tunnel network following blockade of IDF ground forces

Violence against civilians in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has escalated for weeks, culminating in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza this week. So far, nine Israelis have been killed with rockets fired by Gaza militants. In Gaza, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes reached 145 until Saturday evening, 64 of which Were women and children.

Inside Gaza, Palestinian journalists are vying to cover up the devastation, while Israel continues to block any foreign press from entering Gaza from Israel.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Government Press Office said there would be no passage for journalists through Erez Crossing until further notice after Israel launched its airstrikes on Gaza.

The Erez crossing is the only entry point for journalists to the Gaza Strip from Israel. The indefinite suspension of the Israeli press through Erez prevents international news agencies from accessing a major military operation in Gaza for the first time since the 2008-2009 war.

With any story like this, the more cameras, the more people on the ground documenting, the better, Amnesty International Sherine Tadros told The Daily Beast. You really can not cover all air strikes without a certain number of people on the ground, and the fact that Israel is limiting that number undermines the international community to understand what is happening on the ground.

Tadros was one of only two international journalists to report inside the Gaza Strip during the 2008-2009 Al Jazeera war with Ayman Mohyeld (now MSNBC News presenter). Their unique approach and powerful coverage later turned into a War About Us documentary.

The difference between covering that war and the 2014 war was night and day, Tadros said, referring to press restrictions.

In 2008, Ayman and I were alone in reporting to an international audience and relied heavily on international human rights investigators. In 2014, every major international network was inside Gaza with their largest anchors transmitting 24/7 images of airstrikes and civilian taxes every day. Rhetoric and narratives about the conflict changed as a result of journalists gaining that first-hand experience.

Fast forward to 2021, the Israeli government may, in its reckoning, have better decided to take some heat [for suspending press access] rather than dealing with the world by seeing the facts of reality on the ground.

The ban on crossing to Erez for the international press, coupled with attacks on media buildings, means that local Gazan journalists are left alone, risking their lives to cover airstrikes and ongoing military operations, CPJs told Ignacio Miguel Delgado for The Daily Beast.

Inside Gaza on Thursday, emergency workers rushed Alaloul and Mustafa’s team to a nearby hospital. Mustafa, who has been injured three more times during his award-winning career, 14 years old, suffered minor injuries but was kept overnight for supervision. Alalouls’s condition was critical and he has since undergone two surgeries.

Seeing your friend in front of you will probably cost him his life. Nothing like that feeling, Mustafa told The Daily Beast. It is very painful to see someone you can not help, and no matter how hard you try to describe it or explain it to people, you can never do it righteously.

Mustafa has covered all the major wars in Gaza (2008-2009, 2012, 2014) as well as the popular uprisings of 2018 in which two Gazan journalists were killed, including his close friend, well-known Gazan journalist Yaser Murtaja. As a Gaza civilian, his home and workplace have been damaged by Israeli airstrikes, included here the bombing of a building housing the Anadolu Agency in 2019.