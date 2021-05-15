International
Duterte orders new tariff tariffs on rice, pork
MANILA President Philippine Rodrigo Duterte has issued two executive orders setting new tariff tariffs to ensure a sufficient supply of imported rice and pork products and to keep their prices down for at least a year, Malacaang reported. on Saturday.
In Executive Order no. 135, Duterte temporarily reduced the most-favored-nation (MFN) tariff rates for rice to 35 percent, from 40 percent for in-quota imports and 50 percent for out-of-quota imports, the palace said in a statement.
Malacaang said the aim was to diversify countries’ market resources, increase rice supply, keep prices affordable and reduce inflationary pressures.
The statement said the tariff was lowered following rising rice prices and uncertainties regarding the steady supply of rice in the country.
The measure taken was recommended by the board of the National Economy and Development Authority.
Executive Order of the Presidents No. 134 modified tariffs on imported pork products.
The new tariffs on pork imports below the minimum entry volume (MAV) would be 10 percent for the first three months and 15 percent for the next nine months.
The tariff for pork imports outside MAV will be reduced to 20 percent for the first three months and 25 percent in the following months.
The fruits of compromise
The new norms were the result of a compromise between the country’s economic managers and senators who had raised local concerns about raising pigs in relation to the tariffs set in EO 128 issued last month.
Under EO 128, tariffs on imported pork would range from 5 per cent to 20 per cent, which critics said were too low.
Malacaang said the modification was in recognizing the state of all stakeholders and stakeholders, including the local pig industry.
Given the continuing spread of African swine fever and its adverse effects, the regulated tariff rates aim to strike a balance between the target of making pork products available and affordable, and the concerns of all actors. , especially the recovery of the local pork industry,.
