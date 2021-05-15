UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens reopening plans

LONDON – British military-assisted health workers distributed door-to-door coronavirus tests Saturday in two cities in northern England, seeking to contain a rapidly spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all blocking restrictions next month. .

Cases of a variant identified for the first time in India have doubled in one week, challenging a sharp downward trend nationwide in infections acquired with months of restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign. Government scientific advisers say this variant is likely to be more contagious than even the UK’s dominant species, though it is unclear how much.

“If the virus is significantly more contagious, we are likely to face some difficult choices,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference Friday. “I have to level with you that this could be a serious disruption to our progress.”

He said the next phase of blockade relief measures would take place as planned on Monday, but warned that the option could delay plans to remove all restrictions, including social distance and face-covering rules, on June 21st.

Johnson said the soldiers would help conduct “overvoltage testing” in Bolton and Blackburn in northwest England, where pop-up vaccination sites were also being set up to speed up the inoculation machine.

The government’s scientific advisory committee says there is no evidence so far that the variant causes more serious disease or that existing vaccines will not work against it. More than two-thirds of British adults have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 37% have had both doses.

The government is cutting the dose gap for people over 50 from 12 to eight weeks in a bid to give them more protection.

The Government Emergency Science Group says the variant identified by India, officially known as B.1.617.2, could be up to 50% more transmissible than the first one recorded in Southeast England last year, which is now the dominant species of the United Kingdom. But they say there is a high level of uncertainty about the exact figure.

Mark Walport, a member of the advisory group, said the new variant had “intensified” the race between the virus and vaccines.

“The edge of the knife on which the race sits has just been sharpened,” he said.

Britain has recorded almost 128,000 deaths from coronaviruses, the highest number reported in Europe. But new infections have dropped to an average of about 2,000 a day, compared to nearly 70,000 a day during the winter peak, and deaths have dropped to single digits a day.

Restrictions that have restrained travel, trade, and daily life for months are being lifted. Starting Monday, restaurants and pubs in England can open indoors, museums, theaters, cinemas and hotels can reopen, and people can once again embrace friends and family members with whom they do not live.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following similar but slightly different paths. The Scottish Government is keeping the city of Glasgow and the northern Moray Zone under restrictions due to the growing number of cases there.

Critics said the government should have acted faster to stop travelers from India, which has been engulfed by a devastating coronavirus outbreak.

Labor Party lawmaker Yvette Cooper said the government had not banned visitors arriving from India until April 23, a decision that allowed “many hundreds of new variants of the variant”.

“It was predictable but it was not inevitable,” she said.