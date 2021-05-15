Demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians, demanding end to US aid to Israel





Crowds of demonstrators gathered around violence in the Middle East on Saturday from Copley Square at the Israeli consulate offices, demanding an end to U.S. aid to Israel amid a growing armed conflict in the Middle East. Saturday’s protest was held on the anniversary of Nakba Day, which organizers in a statement said referred to the forced mass exodus of Palestinians displaced from their homes in 1948 with the creation of Israel. The community wanted to gather and send a clear message to the US government, the Israeli government enough, said Lea Kayali, one of the organizers, in a telephone interview during the demonstration. The ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians must end. We are seeking to end US support for the Israeli military.

The latest violence, which began Monday with the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, has killed at least 139 people in Gaza and eight in Israel. The New York Times reported Saturday afternoon. The deteriorating situation in the Middle East has led to the worst violence in years between Israelis and Palestinians, according to the Times, and led to waves of unrest elsewhere in the region. On Saturday, President Biden spoke with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in separate phone calls in an effort to secure a ceasefire. In a statement to The Boston Globe on Saturday, Consul General Ambassador Meron Reuben said: “There is a lot of misinformation right now about the current situation, especially on social media. As a Democracy, human rights are essential to our state and we are devastated by every civilian victim. Although we remain unforgiving for the militants neutralized in the ongoing operation. Hamas, he said, is committing a dual war crime targeting Israeli Arab and Jewish civilians from within the densely populated areas of Gaza. Some of the Hamass rockets are falling again on the Palestinian civilian population, he said, causing death, destruction and mutilation. About a thousand demonstrators gathered around 2pm in Copley Square and listened to the speakers before marching a few blocks towards the Israeli consulate in Park Plaza and chanting slogans such as Free, Free, and Unjust, Peaceless Palestine. Many of the protesters carried signs. One read, Indians stay with Palestine. Another demonstrator carried a sign with the message: Another Jew against the Israeli occupation. Some people could be seen holding up signs to end US aid to Israel. Palestinian flag as people gathered and marched.

Erin Clark / Staff at the Globe The Jewish Voice for Peace Boston supported Saturday’s demonstration in a statement posted on its website and called for solidarity with Palestine. Although the mainstream media refers to the latest wave of Zionist violence as a clash, it is only a colonial reformulation of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian people, the group said in a statement. Kayali said local calls in support of the Palestinian cause would not stop with Saturday’s demonstrations. Of course we would continue to organize and demonstrate and draw attention to what is happening in Palestine, she said. Globe staffer Erin Clark contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at [email protected]

