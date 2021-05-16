Stay away from Punjab issues, focus on your people at UP: Captain Amarinder Singh at Yogi Adityanath | News from Chandigarh





The whole world knows about the divisive policies of the BJPs, especially the government at UP, said Captain Amarinder CHANDIGARH: The Prime Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh hit his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday Yogi adityanath for the recent inflammatory tweets over the proclamation of Malerkotla as the 23rd district of Punjab. Its completion as part of BJPs divisive policies, Amarinder said it was an attempt to incite municipal hatred ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Yogi tweeted, ideological and religious discrimination of any kind is contrary to the basic spirit of the Constitution and added that the creation of the district is evidence of Congress the politics of divisive politics.

Opposing the municipal harmony in Punjab with the disruption promoted by the Yogi government at UP, Amarinder urged the former to stay out of the affairs of his states. What does he know about the Punjab ethics or the story of Malerkotla, whose relationship to Sikhism and his Stones was known to all? Punjabi? And what does he understand about the Indian Constitution, which is being shamelessly violated every day by his government at UP? asked Amarinder.

The whole world knows about the divisive policies of the BJPs, especially the government at UP, said Captain Amarinder. Showing the momentum of changes in the names of various cities in UP, including Mughal Sarai in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya, Captain Amarinder said it was an attempt to rewrite history, which the peace-loving people of India will never accept.

Citing media reports, Amarinder said UP was the first country in the country to pass love jihad laws, and Yogis’ open hatred of the Taj Mahal (which he sees as a Mughal legacy) has been the subject of criticism in the press. international. In fact, the UP prime minister is said to be the founder of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organization that was responsible for initiating cow vigilance, which led to the lynching of Muslims in his state, the Punjab prime minister stressed. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

