Tensions erupt in Winnipeg between pro-Israeli, Palestinian protesters

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Manitoba Legislature on Saturday afternoon in what became a heated conflict between a pro-Palestinian group and another group holding Israeli flags.

Selena Zeid helped organize solidarity with the Palestinians amid rising violence in Gaza and Israel.

“It’s absolutely shocking. It’s extremely sad,” said Zeid, a 19-year-old Palestinian-Canadian.

Since Monday night, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, which has hit the Gaza Strip with attacks. At least 145 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday, the Associated Press reported, including 41 children; in Israel, eight people have been killed.

“Our people, they are dying every day, women and children, every second,” Zeid said. “They are being bombed and evicted from their homes for nothing.”

Selena Zeid organized a rally in support of the Palestinians held Saturday in the Manitoba Legislature. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

Also Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza that housed media and residential apartments.

Hours ago, another Israeli airstrike on a densely populated refugee camp killed at least 10 Palestinians from a large family, mostly children, the single most deadly strike in the current conflict.

The meeting in Winnipeg in support of the Palestinians began at 1 p.m., while the pro-Israel rally began at 12:30 p.m., prompting police officers to form a line between the two groups.

Const. Rob Carver, a spokesman for the Winnipeg Police Service, said in an email to CBC News that there was a “very large police presence” to “ensure the safety of all people in the area”. He said as of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the rallies.

A number of people gathered in solidarity with Israel on Saturday. Winnipeg police stood between them and a large group of people who took part in the protest in support of the Palestinians. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

Idris Elbakri, a Palestinian-Canadian from Jerusalem, attended the rally to call on the federal government to do more to stand up for the Palestinians.

“Canada needs to take a much more balanced and principled approach to the Israel-Palestine issue, an attitude based on human rights and international human rights law,” he said. “Unfortunately now, I do not think so.”

Elbakri says the government’s response to condemning the violence lacks teeth, “without saying who does what against whom”.

“This is my call today for Canadian politicians and the Canadian government. Just say the name: Palestine.”

The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg said in a social media post on Friday that it did not encourage people to attend Saturday’s rally, Saturday.

“This event was not planned by or in consultation with the Jewish community of Winnipeg, and we would never encourage members of our community to gather on the Sabbath or in defiance of current public health orders,” the post said.

On Saturday, the president of the Jewish Federation told CBC News that the loss of life in the Middle East is “disgusting.”

“We would like it to stop,” said Joel Lazer. “We are heartbroken to see all death, all destruction … death and destruction is disgusting, horrible and unnecessary, in my mind.”

The federation’s post on social media on Friday said the viewing events take place in Israel with “great concern”.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel and defend his right to protect its citizens from harm,” the post reads in part.

He wants Canada to take a stand against Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

LOOK | What lies behind the recent rise in Israeli-Palestinian violence?

A look at the long-running tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the recent escalation. 4:50

Broken public health orders

Protesters on both sides of the police line at Saturday rallies on provincial public health orders.

Under current public health restrictions, gatherings in outdoor public spaces should not exceed five people.

Some people were seen to have no masks, and physical distancing was not always observed.

The provincial government would not comment specifically on Saturday’s rallies, but said in a statement Friday that enforcement officers would “go out in full force” over the weekend, giving tickets to people who do not comply. orders.

The event poster for the pro-Palestinian protest indicated it would be an “in-car” event and urged everyone to “follow all COVID-19 guidelines”.