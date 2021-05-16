International
Tensions erupt in Winnipeg between pro-Israeli, Palestinian protesters
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Manitoba Legislature on Saturday afternoon in what became a heated conflict between a pro-Palestinian group and another group holding Israeli flags.
Selena Zeid helped organize solidarity with the Palestinians amid rising violence in Gaza and Israel.
“It’s absolutely shocking. It’s extremely sad,” said Zeid, a 19-year-old Palestinian-Canadian.
Since Monday night, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, which has hit the Gaza Strip with attacks. At least 145 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday, the Associated Press reported, including 41 children; in Israel, eight people have been killed.
“Our people, they are dying every day, women and children, every second,” Zeid said. “They are being bombed and evicted from their homes for nothing.”
Also Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza that housed media and residential apartments.
Hours ago, another Israeli airstrike on a densely populated refugee camp killed at least 10 Palestinians from a large family, mostly children, the single most deadly strike in the current conflict.
The meeting in Winnipeg in support of the Palestinians began at 1 p.m., while the pro-Israel rally began at 12:30 p.m., prompting police officers to form a line between the two groups.
Const. Rob Carver, a spokesman for the Winnipeg Police Service, said in an email to CBC News that there was a “very large police presence” to “ensure the safety of all people in the area”. He said as of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the rallies.
Idris Elbakri, a Palestinian-Canadian from Jerusalem, attended the rally to call on the federal government to do more to stand up for the Palestinians.
“Canada needs to take a much more balanced and principled approach to the Israel-Palestine issue, an attitude based on human rights and international human rights law,” he said. “Unfortunately now, I do not think so.”
Elbakri says the government’s response to condemning the violence lacks teeth, “without saying who does what against whom”.
“This is my call today for Canadian politicians and the Canadian government. Just say the name: Palestine.”
The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg said in a social media post on Friday that it did not encourage people to attend Saturday’s rally, Saturday.
“This event was not planned by or in consultation with the Jewish community of Winnipeg, and we would never encourage members of our community to gather on the Sabbath or in defiance of current public health orders,” the post said.
On Saturday, the president of the Jewish Federation told CBC News that the loss of life in the Middle East is “disgusting.”
“We would like it to stop,” said Joel Lazer. “We are heartbroken to see all death, all destruction … death and destruction is disgusting, horrible and unnecessary, in my mind.”
The federation’s post on social media on Friday said the viewing events take place in Israel with “great concern”.
“We stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel and defend his right to protect its citizens from harm,” the post reads in part.
He wants Canada to take a stand against Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.
LOOK | What lies behind the recent rise in Israeli-Palestinian violence?
Broken public health orders
Protesters on both sides of the police line at Saturday rallies on provincial public health orders.
Under current public health restrictions, gatherings in outdoor public spaces should not exceed five people.
Some people were seen to have no masks, and physical distancing was not always observed.
The provincial government would not comment specifically on Saturday’s rallies, but said in a statement Friday that enforcement officers would “go out in full force” over the weekend, giving tickets to people who do not comply. orders.
The event poster for the pro-Palestinian protest indicated it would be an “in-car” event and urged everyone to “follow all COVID-19 guidelines”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]