Nandu helped them live in the face of fear | Kochi News





Kozhikode: Nandu Mahadeva, whose fight against cancer gave hope and inspired many patients, succumbed to the disease on Saturday. He was 27 years old.

Hailing from Bharathanoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Nandu, as he is commonly called, breathed his last at the MVR Cancer Center and Research Institute nearby here at 4 p.m.

Nonchalance displayed by him in getting sick with a laugh face and the efforts made by him as the lead organizer of Athijeevanam, a social media collective of cancer patients, gave confidence to hundreds of cancer patients to get the disease without losing heart.

He sang songs and delivered motivational speeches to enlighten the lives of cancer patients and was hugely popular on social media.

Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Union foreign minister V Muraleedharan among others joined hundreds of people in paying tribute to Nandu and offered their condolences.

Nandu was diagnosed with bone cancer on April 1, 2018 and had to amputate his left leg during treatment at the Regional Cancer Center, Thiruvananthapuram. But the warrior settled in him embarked on a new journey from then which which made his life a symbol of non-surrender.

In a Facebook post shortly after the diagnosis, Nandu had written, Cancer has started to like me. But I will not consider it a disease. I will treat it like a common cold, he had said.

Over the next year, he traveled over 30,000 km including a trip to Oman and attended over 100 public programs and went to the homes of cancer patients locked in their beds to inspire and encourage them. He had climbed on his crutches in the 950-meter-high Panchalimedu hills and also undertook a pilgrimage to the Pazhani Hills climbing the 1008 steps of the hill temple.

When the disease returned in October 2019 and spread to the lungs, he did not lose heart and had said that his motto was that Life must be fought and won and added that success in life does not lie in never falling, but in rising after falling

Nandu was open about his battle with cancer and updated every development in his fight with the Athijeevanam group.

The Nandus family, who had run a hotel firm in Thiruvananthapuram, had stayed in Kozhikode for the past two years for his treatment at the MVR Cancer Center. Burial took place in the West Hill crematorium in the morning. Nandu leaves behind his father Hari, mother Lekha and brothers and sisters Ananthu and Saikrishna.

