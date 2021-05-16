International
25 most obedient breeds of small dogs
When considering a dog’s intelligence, we are usually thinking about how obedient or trained it is. Although being intelligent affects how a dog learns, the genetics of each breed can determine personality and how likely the dog is to obey its owner.
Some working breeds are extremely obedient, such as border collies. Other dog breeds, such as terriers or hounds, were bred to be independent and therefore may be less likely to obey commands.
Here are some of the smaller obedient dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club and dog psychologist Stanley Coren, who studied obedience in his book Dog intelligence.
As our list shows, if you are looking for a tame little dog and are not sure where to go, look no further than a terrier. Look through the full list below.
Poodle
Poodles may look proud, but this breed is smart, prone to work and eager to please, according to AKC. Miniature Toys and Poodles will gladly learn to obey commands.
Papillon
Named after their ears like butterflies, this toy breed is alert, intelligent and like Poodles, eager to please their owners. These small, active dogs are curious and enjoy learning new things.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
According to Cohen, the Pembroke Welsh Corgis makes good working dogs and tends to learn a command in five to 15 exposures. Small but powerful, these dogs obey at least 85 percent of the time, according to Cohen.
Thumbnail Schnauzer
Miniature schnauzers are terriers who are not known for their obedience. However, these dogs are friendly and learn quickly as long as the training is fun and interesting. According to the AKC, these dogs can perform well in a number of dog “sports”, including dexterity, persuasion, rallies and ground-breaking events.
Pomeranian
These little fluffy balls come from small dogs, thanks to which they work. Poms are generally good at learning tricks, but owners need to be consistent and determined when training them to avoid getting them out of their mind.
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Cardigan Welsh Corgis are known for being loyal and friendly, but they are also smart and eager to listen to their owners if they are well trained. These dogs were originally bred to work on farms and had short legs so that they could tear stubborn cattle to make them move, before quickly leaving the road.
Yorkshire Terrier
Yorkies tend to learn a new trick in 15 to 25 repetitions and obey it at least 70 percent of the time, according to Cohen. Raised for shock in Yorkshire mills, these dogs have a strong prey machine which can sometimes exceed their hearing skills.
Border Terrier
Border terriers are intelligent and eager to please, but are still independent and are driven to hunt, having originally been bred to work mice and foxes underground. These dogs love people and, with the right training, can make good therapy dogs.
Australian Terrier
Australian Terriers are derived from rough-clad terriers brought from Great Britain to Australia in the early 19th century, such as the Yorkshire and Cairn Terriers. The Aussies are ranked 34th in Coren Dog intelligence, being above average for “Work and Obedience” intelligence, showing good skill.
Cairn Terrier
Cairn Terriers are small working terriers developed on Skye Island in Scotland. Farmers used them to clean their land from rats, mice and other pests and to do this, they needed a dog with courage, perseverance and intelligence.
Gentle Terrier
A member of the AKC toy group, Silky Terriers are closely related to Yorkshire Terriers. Like most terriers, these dogs have a strong prey movement but are intelligent, so handle training well.
Frize Bichon
AKC describes Bichon Frize as a “personality dog” who likes to perform tricks and learn new things quickly. They respond better to positive training than harsh commands.
Terrier Norwich
Known as the breed in the UK in the 1930s, these dogs make loyal zealous companions. These dogs are quite rare because they have small litter and usually require cesarean section to give birth.
Bedlington Terrier
Bedlingtons have a lamb-like appearance and are average working dogs who tend to learn a new trick in 25 to 40 repetitions. They obey at least 50 percent of the time, according to Cohen.
Fox Terrier with Smooth Hair
The Smooth Fox Terrier was the first breed of fox terrier to be recognized as an official breed in the UK, according to the Kennel Club. Puppy training classes with a terrier brain trainer are highly recommended.
Knight King Charles Spaniel
Toy Spaniards can be traced back at least to the 16th Century in the UK. These dogs are gentle, loving but smart, easily trained and eager to please their owners.
Parson Russell Terrier
The Parson Russell Terrier was developed in southern England in the 1800s to follow foxes and bears the name of the Reverend John Russell, a hunting cleric.
West Highland White Terrier
These friendly, playful dogs are always cheerful and ready for game time. They are intelligent and eager to please their owners, but can be stubborn and have a high cutting machine.
Havanese
These fluffy little dogs make excellent guard dogs and take the job seriously, but will usually keep barking to a minimum if properly trained.
Dachshund
Dachshunds are fragrant greyhounds that were originally bred to hunt badgers and other tunneling animals, such as rabbits and foxes. Originally from Germany, these small dogs were even used to chase wild boars.
Wire Fired Terrier
These happy little dogs are intelligent, but they are also quite independent and easily upset, so training sessions should be fun and interesting. With patience and ongoing training, these dogs can be confident.
Boston Terrier
The Boston Terrier, originally from the United States, is the result of a cross between an English Bulldog and an English White Terrier. Originally bred as fighting dogs, these smart, small dogs are happier when they are at home with their owners.
Skye Terrier
These unusual dogs originate from the Isle of Skye in Scotland but are one of the most endangered breeds of native dogs in the UK. They are the happiest inside and enjoy relaxing with their owners.
Norfolk Terrier
A small dog on the body of a large dog, these little terriers stand out for their folded ears. Like other terriers, they are eager to hunt and may be strong-willed, but they are smart and obey orders with good training.
Sealyham Terrier
The Sealyham Terrier is named after the Sealy Ham estate on the Seal River in Wales, where this “brave and confident” terrier was bred, according to AKC. One of the least obedient dogs on this list, these dogs require a strong but not harsh training technique.
