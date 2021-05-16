The first repatriation flight from Australia returns half empty





Days after ending its divisive ban on allowing citizens to return from India, Australia made its first repatriation flight from that country, with the plane departing from New Delhi and arriving in Darwin, in the Northern Territory of Australia. on Saturday. The flight was scheduled to carry 150 passengers, but only 80 people were on board, as 70 people were banned from traveling because they or their close contacts had tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Australian government. New arrivals to Australia now face two weeks of quarantine at a converted mining camp outside Darwin. Due to rigorous aviation evidence in Australia, in which passengers had to show two negative tests for the Covid-19, the seats could not be given to other passengers. At least 9,500 Australians in India have registered as wishing to return home. About 1,000 of those people are classified as vulnerable for health or financial reasons. When the number of new coronavirus cases began a dangerous climb in India last month, Australia followed in the footsteps of New Zealand and imposed a temporary travel ban from India. Those who opposed the ban faced the threat of imprisonment or large fines. Politics was heavily criticized and labeled a violation of human rights by lawmakers, advocacy groups and those in the Indian diaspora.

Australia has taken a strict approach to pandemic management, including closing its borders and imposing travel restrictions that are expected to be in place by 2022, according to the latest government guidelines. Many Australians are still stranded abroad, unable to secure secluded places or allow home flights that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars for a one-way ticket. The measures have eliminated all transmission of the virus to the community. In contrast, India is experiencing one of the most dangerous outbreaks in the world, with hospitals unable to accommodate thousands of people seeking urgent medical attention. Crematories in the country, which has so far reported 24 million cases and more than 250,000 deaths, are overloaded as dozens of bodies are washed ashore on the banks of the Ganges River. In a televised conference over the weekend, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the priority of governments was to protect Australians within their country. We were following medical advice, he said, adding, Weve had to safeguard our health facilities because we know how detrimental to the lives and livelihoods of Australians an explosion would be here. Further repatriation flights are scheduled for the end of this month, with about 1,000 people planning to return by the end of June.

