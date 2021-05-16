The number of COVID-19 patients reaches over 138,000 in Sri Lanka





People are queuing to receive COVID-19 vaccines outside a vaccination center in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on May 15, 2021. The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Sri Lanka reached 138,085 on Saturday after 2,269 new patients were reported the day before, official statistics from the Ministry of Health showed here. (Photo: Xinhua)

People expect to receive COVID-19 vaccines outside a vaccination center in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on May 15, 2021. The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Sri Lanka reached 138,085 on Saturday after 2,269 new patients were reported a days ago, official statistics from the Ministry of Health showed here. (Photo: Xinhua) People get COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on May 15, 2021. The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Sri Lanka reached 138,085 on Saturday after 2,269 new patients were reported the day before , official statistics from the Ministry of Health showed here. (Photo: Xinhua) At least four people had died and more than 42,000 others were affected by days of strong winds and heavy rains that hit the country due to the formation of a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Center said. (DMC) in last Saturday weather report. According to the DMC, the deaths had been the result of major floods. Over 200 houses were completely or partially damaged, while 175 people belonging to 42 affected families were housed in temporary shelters. The National Construction Research Organization (NBRO) also issued a landslide warning for several districts in the country including the capital Colombo and the south. The NBRO demanded that people living in high-risk areas move to safer lands. The army has sent rescue teams to several districts affected by the floods and rescued some people who were trapped by rising water levels. Disaster Management Center officials also settled in the most affected districts, setting up facilities to accommodate those displaced by adverse weather conditions. According to weather reports, the powerful cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal is now heading directly to the India-Bangladesh border, bringing with it the potential for great destruction and overthrow. The Sri Lankan Meteorological Department, in its latest weather update, said more rains are expected across the country in the coming days and urged everyone to be careful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos