Covid-19 cases in 66 days low in Mumbai but total deaths in Maharashtra 80,000 | Mumbai News





A health care worker receives a swab at Vashis NMMC Hospital MUMBAI: In one day Maharashtra reported the lowest daily detections in 46 days, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state exceeded 80,000. Maharashtra reported 960 deaths on Saturday, the second highest fatalities reported so far, bringing its total to 80,512.

He added 34,848 cases, the lowest since March 30 (27,918). The total load of states increased to 53.4 lakhs.

With deaths continuing to rise, the journey of states from 70,000 to 80,000 deaths ended in just 13 days. The state had 70,284 deaths on May 2nd.

On Saturday, cases in Mumbai fell to a 66-day low of 1,450, the lowest since 1,012 on March 9, bringing the total number of cities to 6,86,295.

On a positive note, the cities’ positivity rate fell to 5.81% on Saturday. From a high of 20.8% on April 1, it had dropped to 9.9% on April 30. Civil Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, however, called on the Mumbaikars to come out and be tested in larger numbers. We encourage more citizens to come forward for testing. The higher the test, the faster we can get rid of the virus, he told TOI. On Saturday, 24,900 tests were performed. A month ago, Mumbai had reached an altitude of over 56,000 tests.

Another worrying aspect has been the deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 62 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 14,164. Doctors believe the numbers are likely to stay above 50 for the rest of the month. Deaths are now seen in two categories, said Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the task force. One in one group of patients being admitted and undergoing 24-72 hours. The second group are those who are dying after 14-21 days of hospitalization, he said. As the city’s ICUs continue to be 90% occupied, there are fears that deaths will continue, he said. With daily discharges that are higher than new discoveries, active states cases plunged below the 5-loop level on Saturday. There are 4.9 active lakh cases, of which 34,083 are in Mumbai.

State officials said smaller districts were adding higher deaths. Solapur County on Saturday added 91 deaths, of which 77 were from rural areas and 14 from the corporate area. Beed District added 35 deaths and Chandrapur District 51.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, a state technical adviser, said cases in semi-urban and rural areas are directing broadcasts now. These areas see an increase a month or two after the cities, so it would take longer to settle as well, he said. Deaths would continue to be high in the state much later, he added. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

