As violence escalates between Israel and Palestine, the Grand Rapids group rallies in protest





GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Protesters in downtown Grand Rapids called for an end to US aid to Israel as the countries’ ongoing conflict with Palestine erupted into a new round of violence this week. About 35 people gathered on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue for a protest called Free Palestine: Stop US Aid to Israel. They hope to raise awareness about the Israeli conflict and occupation of Palestinian areas, considered illegal by many. They say the Palestinians are disproportionately suffering from any loss to the Israelis. Both Israelis and Hamas, the leadership in Gaza, have traded artillery attacks in recent days. But Israeli technology is more advanced and, so far, 119 Palestinians in Gaza, including 30 children, have been reported killed. Eight Israelis have died in rocket attacks. In 2020, the United States provided $ 3.8 billion to Israel, according to a memo from the Congressional Research Service, which accounts for about 20 percent of the country’s defense budget. Barbara Howard, an organizer of Saturday’s event, said the aid was simply unacceptable and described Israel’s actions as war crimes. We are resisting because tax dollars are what they are doing, she said. We send so much help to Israel. We have been here to say that they were not in favor of this and that people should not just blow it up or ignore it because that is our action. We are collaborators, she said. Saturdays at the meeting included several people with Palestinian ties. A 30-year-old man and his mother, who emigrated to the United States from Palestine, showed up. I think the biggest misconception is that when people pay attention to these things, they pay attention to these outbursts and they think that is the point when the conflict started. But the conflict has continued for the past 73 years, said the 30-year-old, who did not want to be called out for fear of retribution if he traveled to Palestine. The latest violence, by most accounts, was exacerbated by a continuing attempt to evict seven Palestinian families from an East Jerusalem neighborhood. Howard said that after she planned Saturday’s event on social media, people of the Palestinian-born Grand Rapids area contacted her, saying they wanted to attend. She said it was good that they were visible in the protest. They are our neighbors here in Grand Rapids and around the world, she said. More from MLive Visitors flock to the Fair Food car in Allegan Michigan reports 1,289 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, May 15th

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos