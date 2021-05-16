Warning against Lebanon’s retreat into total chaos amid hopes for economic recovery

BEIRUT: Political and economic figures have expressed their opposition to Lebanon’s withdrawal from a regional conflict between the Palestine-Israel crisis and violent clashes.

Vice President of the General Confederation of Labor Hassan Fakih warned against taking the country into total chaos that would wipe out what is left of Lebanon.

His comments come as people returned in line on Saturday to gas stations and look for medicines lost at the pharmacy.

Meat sales have plummeted as the price of a kilogram of un subsidized beef exceeded LBP120,000 ($ 80).

Fakih said issues in Lebanon have reached an unbearable level, as the economic situation has become a real threat to all classes of people.

He added that people have crossed the poverty line as a result of policies adopted by the political system that has run the country for many years.

The Lebanese economy is trying to recover from the double losses it has suffered as a result of measures taken to control coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the devastating economic situation.

Hopes have risen for economic recovery following a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army on Saturday prevented non-Lebanese residents from crossing into the southern border area amid calls made by Palestinian factions for refugees to protest Israeli attacks in the occupied territories.

Hezbollah operatives in civilian clothes took part in preventive measures in the border area, especially at points near the blue line faced by Israeli settlements, indicating that the party does not intend to escalate the situation in Lebanon.

The measures come a day after the killing of 21-year-old Lebanese citizen Mohammed Tahhan by an Israeli soldier.

One of the activists in the Tire area who accompanied the protesters to the barbed wire fence told Arab News: A group of protesters holding Palestinian flags and Hezbollah banners tried to cross barbed wire from the Lebanese side in front of the Mutla settlement on Friday.

Tahhan went ahead and broke an Israeli security camera. The Israelis fired in the direction of Tahhan, killing him with a bullet in the side.

Hezbollah mourned for Tahhan and attended his funeral Saturday in the southern city of Adloun and wrapped his body in a party banner.

However, the activist, who knows the Tahhan family, said: The young man is a leftist and his family members are communists and they face their silent situation.

There were unconfirmed reports that Hezbollah asked a Palestinian faction in Lebanon to take responsibility for launching Grad missiles Thursday evening from South Lebanon into occupied Palestine, but the faction refused.

On Saturday, the Lebanese Army stepped up security measures on the coastline leading south. Soldiers set up checkpoints and checked the identities of those traveling in the border area.

Only Lebanese citizens were allowed to cross, while non-Lebanese needed special permission.

The army closed all roads leading to the Marjayoun area, opposite the Mutla settlement, in occupied Palestine.

Soldiers prevented four Palestinians who tried to infiltrate the barbed wire fence on Saturday.

Activist Ali al-Amin, who opposes Hezbollah, told Arab News: The party does not tolerate any escalation of Israel towards Lebanon due to internal and regional conditions, and thus its options are limited.

If it is true that the Palestinians rejected Hezbollah’s request to take responsibility for the rocket fire, it means that the ability and influence of the parties to move the road in Lebanon has diminished. Hezbollah can not make any mistake because its cost in light of domestic and regional developments is not yet clear.

Israeli military spokesman Avichai Adraee justified the shooting of Lebanese and Palestinian protesters and the killing of Tahhan.

The spokesman said: The suspects acted in an orderly manner and left behind suspected explosive devices and acted in a manner that revealed their intention to infiltrate Israel and carry out a sabotage operation in Israel.

Adraee held Lebanon responsible for what is happening inside Lebanon and for everything that starts from it, and he will be held accountable for any attempt to harm the citizens of Israel.

Hussein Ezz El-Din, an activist from Tire, said hundreds of young Palestinians tried to cross the main road to the border area on Saturday, and some came from camps in the far north to protest in front of the border. But a security cordon formed by the military and other Hezbollah-linked security elements prevented the crossing of the Blue Line.

Ezz El-Din added: People in the southern border region are divided into two parts. One part is connected to the axis of resistance and is trying, through the events that are taking place, to seek a new victory.

There is also an axis that is not affiliated with either Hezbollah or any other party, which is intimidated and adheres to the national interest.

He added: Those who are not affiliated with any party have not responded to the call to go to the borders to protest despite their full sympathy for the Palestinian cause.

Some of them even believe that going to the Syrian borders to protest there against smuggling operations is more beneficial to Lebanon and its interests than going to the southern borders because it is nothing but propaganda.

As a cautious atmosphere prevailed on the southern border, Lebanon regained its almost normal life on Saturday, in light of the lifting of the two-day state of complete blockade due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday.