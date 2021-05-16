Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington residents on alert after poor wastewater test results

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has closed the idea that New Zealand will come back to life below the Covid-19 2.5 alert level when the borders open.

Health authorities have encouraged anyone with coronavirus symptoms to be tested immediately after a wastewater sample in Wellington was poorly tested positive for the virus.

This also applies to people who have recently visited Wellington.

Late Friday, the ESR reported the poorly positive result from a sewage sample in Wellington. “A subsequent sample yesterday returned a second poorly positive result,” the Ministry of Health added in today’s Covid update.

“Based on our experience, it is very likely that the two poor positive results will come because of the recently recovered cases that continue to shed the virus.”

In recent weeks, three recovered cases living in the Wellington region have been removed from the Auckland quarantine center at the Jet Park Hotel.

A further historical case left an isolation facility managed by Wellington on the same day that the second wastewater sample was taken.

“Furthermore, it is possible that one or more cases recently recovered from elsewhere may have flown to Wellington,” the ministry added in a press release.

The ESR said if only one recovered person was shedding the virus, it could be detected in the sewage.

There has been a new case of Covid in isolation managed to report today and no new cases in the community.

The average seven-day rolling of new cases discovered at the border is none.

The total number of New Zealand cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic is 2290.

Travel Victoria

The quarantine trip between New Zealand and the Australian state of Victoria remains open following news of a community case reported in Melbourne last Tuesday, May 11th.

People who have been to any countries of interest in Melbourne recently should not travel to New Zealand for 14 days after being in the country of interest.

A dozen places are described on a state government website. Those locations included several train stations and supermarkets.

The Ministry of Health said the risk to public health for New Zealand from the community issue in Melbourne announced on Tuesday was low.

Anyone already in New Zealand who has been to a place of interest in Melbourne during the specified time is invited to call Healthline for isolation and testing advice.

The ministry’s contact tracking team is emailing about 4,500 passengers who recently traveled from Victoria to New Zealand to remind them of the above measures.

The ministry’s public health team remains in contact with its counterparts in Australia regarding the situation in Melbourne.

Two people in New Zealand previously contacted Healthline and identified themselves as casual contacts. One returned a negative test and the public health staff assessed that the other person did not need to be tested.

PM closes ‘2.5 level’ speculation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday closed the idea that New Zealand will return to life below the Covid-19 2.5 alert level when the borders open.

This came after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield presented a future vision that opening the country’s borders to vaccinated tourists could require Kiwis to return to alarm level 2.5.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB show Breakfast with Kerre McIvor on Friday, Ardern said it most likely was a “1.5 environment”.

“I talked to him [Bloomfield] and he said he was referring more to an environment 1.5, with things like scanning the QR code, those things that we need to be aware of every day in that transition period, “Ardern said.

A passenger prepares to fly from Sydney Airport to New Zealand while quarantine flights continue between the two countries. Photo / AP

Ardern comments came in response to a caller who was worried the place was now being limited to 10 meetings again.

Ardern was quick to say it was not so, saying it was a discussion about creating additional “protectors” when we open the borders, which could be at the end of this year depending on vaccination levels.

She said there was no suggestion that for three to five years New Zealand would be at a constant level of an environment of 2.5.

“A lot of them will come down to how many people we have vaccinated. The more people we have vaccinated, the more freedom we can have.”

She said in the same way that the country had immunizations for measles, still had it from time to time and it was necessary to adhere to them.

Ardern also said she would receive her first Covid-19 vaccination “soon” before heading to Australia to lead a trade and promotional delegation.