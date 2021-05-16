‘All my posts about humanity or compatriots’





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has often grabbed headlines for her sharp and witty views on prevailing issues in India or across the globe. The diva often creates controversy over her strong views while criticizing someone. Recently, Kangana posted many stories on Instagram in support of Israel during the nation’s ongoing clash with Palestine. A few days back, Kangana tweeted from MLA Dinesh Choudhary on her Instagram story where the politician could be seen asking former Indian cricket Irfan Pathan about standing up for Palestine and not saying a single word about the people who lost their lives. due to violence in West Bengal. In particular, there were numerous reports of BJP supporters being killed or abused in West Bengal after the TMC won the state election. Posting the tweet, the Bollywood actress made an indirect dig into the entire Muslim Community out of sympathy for Palestine, but keeping quiet about West Bengal. The diva continued to accuse the community of spreading hatred. The story on Instagram posted by Kangana did not go well with Irfan Pathan as he went to his official Twitter feed to clarify his position on the matter. In a tweet shared on his Twitter account, Irfan claimed that all his tweets are either for humanity or for his compatriots. He clarified that he makes all the tweets keeping in mind that he has represented India at the highest level. During his international career, the 36-year-old represented India in 120 internationals a day and 24 T20 internationals. Further in his Tweet, Irfan attacked Kangana for spreading religious rhetoric and inciting other people. He even reminded the actress that her Twitter account was banned because she was trying to spread hatred in society. All my tweets are either 4 humanity or compatriots, from the point of view of a guy who has represented India at the highest level. At counter counters, I take from ppl as Kangna account being downloaded spreading hatred n some other paid accounts are only related to hate. #planned – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2021 A few days back, the micro-blogging site Twitter suspended its Kangana account forever for unnecessarily trolling people and trying to disrupt peace. She called for religious violence against people in Bengal, with an allusion to the infamous Godhra uprisings. This was not the first time the actress tried to hurt the feelings of a particular community. She continues to post her harsh views on social media, despite her story being deleted from Instagram. Get it all IPL news and The result of cricket here







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos