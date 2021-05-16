International
The Israeli airstrike destroys the building housing the international media offices in Gaza
The last:
- Israel targets a senior figure in Hamas leadership.
- Gaza is set up by the air offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.
- Human Rights Watch, group of journalists seeking response after airstrike.
- Special construction of airstrikes inside the Gaza refugee camp, leaving at least 10 dead.
- Canadians with their loved ones in Gaza, Israel watch angrily as violence unfolds.
- A look at past confrontations between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included the bombing of the home of a senior Hamas leader, the death of 10 people in a refugee camp and the dusting of a multi-storey building housing The Associated Press and other media. .
The militant group Hamas continued a stream of rocket fire in Israel, including a late-night barrage in Tel Aviv. A man was killed when a rocket hit his house on the outskirts of the coastal metropolis.
With a U.S. envoy on the ground, calls for a ceasefire escalated after five days of mutilation that left at least 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza including 41 children and 23 women and eight dead on the Israeli side, all but one of them. civilians, including a 6-year-old child.
US President Joe Biden, who has called for a de-escalation but has backed Israel’s campaign, spoke separately by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Still, Israel stepped up its attack, vowing to destroy the capabilities of Hamas rulers in Gaza.
The week of deadly violence came after weeks of rising tensions.
Top Hamas figure targeted
On Saturday, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, an old figure in Hamas’ political wing, saying the building served as part of the group’s “terrorist infrastructure.”
There was no immediate report on the fate of al-Hayeh or any casualties.
The bombing of al-Hayeh’s home showed that Israel was expanding its campaign beyond the group ‘s military commanders.
Israel says it has killed dozens of Hamas military affiliates, including top commanders and fighters in the field, although Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group have admitted only 20 dead.
Since the beginning of the conflict, Israel has razed a number of Gaza City city’s highest offices and apartment buildings, claiming they house elements of Hamas military infrastructure.
On Saturday, he headed to the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, which houses the offices of The Associated Press (AP), the AlJazeera television network and other media, along with several apartment floors.
The Prime Minister says that the campaign will continue
“The campaign will continue for as long as required,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech Saturday night.
He claimed that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building.
Israel commonly cites a Hamas presence as a reason for targeting certain sites in airstrikes, including apartment buildings.
The military has also accused the militant group of using journalists as human shields, but provided no evidence to support the allegations.
Warning issued before the air strike
The AP has operated from the building for 15 years, including three previous wars between Israel and Hamas, without being directly targeted.
During those conflicts, as well as the current one, news agency cameras from its upstairs office and rooftop terrace provided live 24-hour shots as militant rockets were fired at Israel and Israeli airstrikes hit the city and its environs. his.
In the afternoon, the army called the owner of the building and warned that a strike would come within an hour. AP personnel and other residents are evacuated safely.
Shortly afterwards, three rockets hit the building and destroyed it, bringing it crashing into a giant cloud of dust.
News agency ‘shocked and terrified’
“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement.
“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli army will target and destroy the building housing the AP office and other news organizations in Gaza.
“This is a very worrying development. We almost avoided a terrible loss of life,” he said, adding that the AP was seeking information from the Israeli government and was engaged with the US State Department to learn more. .
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called on Israel to “provide a detailed and documented justification” for the strike.
“This latest attack on a long-known building by Israel to house international media raises the spectrum that the Israeli Defense Forces are deliberately targeting media outlets in order to disrupt coverage of human suffering in Gaza,” the group’s executive director said. , Joel Simon, in a statement.
Richard Weir, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said that “the Israeli government should clarify and publicly verify information that would justify its strikes on these buildings.”
8 children, 2 women killed
In the early hours of Saturday, another airstrike hit an apartment building in the densely populated Shati refugee camp in Gaza, killing two women and eight children.
Mohammed Hadidi told reporters that his wife and her brother’s wife had gathered at home with their children to celebrate the feast of Eid al-Fitr ending the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
The only survivor was Hadid’s 5-month-old son, Omar.
The blast left the children’s bedroom covered in rubble and destroyed the living room. Among the ruins were children’s toys, a Monopoly board game, and, sitting on the kitchen counter, unfinished plates of food from the holiday collection.
“There was no warning … You filmed people eating and then bombing them?” said a neighbor, Jamal Al-Naji, referring to Israel’s oversight of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hamas said it fired a salvo missile toward southern Israel in response to the airstrike.
In the West Bank, Palestinian health officials reported the deaths of two Palestinians by Israeli fire on Saturday. One of the shootings occurred when the military said it foiled an alleged car attack.
