Punjab CM criticizes Yogi Adityanath for Malerkotla’s Twitter post

Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh criticized Yogi Adityanath over his inflammatory tweet over Malerkotla’s declaration as the 23rd district of Punjab, calling it an attempt to incite municipal hatred in the peaceful state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party split ( BJP) policies.

An official press release stated that in contrast to the municipal harmony in Punjab with the disruption being promoted by the Yogi Adiyanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Amarinder Singh urged the former to stay out of the affairs of his state, which are in a much better position. better than those in UP under the divisive and destructive government of BJP, which has been actively promoting municipal disruption in the state for the past four years.

“What does he (Yogi Adityanath) know about the Punjab ethos or the story of Malerkotla, whose relationship to Sikhism and his Stones was known to every Punjab? And what does he understand about the Indian Constitution, which is being violated boldly every day by his own government in UP? “asked the Prime Minister, in a strong reaction to the tweet of his counterpart UP, describing Malerkotla’s new status as a” sign of the divisive policies of Congress.

Mocking the comment of the UP chief minister, Amarinder Singh said that given the history of the government Yogi Adityanath and BJP of the spread of municipal hatred, such a remark was completely ridiculous, except that it was completely unjustified and uninvited . The whole world knows about the divisive municipal policies of BJP, and especially the Yogi Adityanath government at UP, said the Prime Minister. Pointing to the flood of changes in the names of various UP cities, including Mughal Sarai in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya, he called it an attempt by the Yogi government to rewrite history, e which peace-loving people of India will never accept.

Citing media reports, the CM recalled that UP was the first country in the country to pass “love jihad” laws, and Yogi Adiyanath’s outright hatred of the Taj Mahal (which he sees as a Moghal heritage) has been the object critical in the international press. In fact, the UP prime minister is said to be the founder of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organization that was responsible for initiating cow vigilance, which led to the lynching of Muslims in his state, the Punjab prime minister further stressed.

It was clear that the tweet of the head of the UP government in Malerkotla was nothing but a provocative gesture aimed at creating conflict between the communities living in perfect harmony in the Punjab, said the Prime Minister. He called it a plot by the BJP to spread disharmony in the Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, which are just months away. “But the UP prime minister seems to have forgotten that his country is going to the polls at the same time and if the latest Panchayat poll results are any indication, the BJP is on a full and shocking path,” he said. .

Yogi Adityanath must focus his energies on rescuing his state, where the Covid situation is spiraling out of control, with pandemic victims’ bodies found dumped in rivers, depriving them of even the dignity of a worthy cremation / burial , said Amarinder Singh.

“A prime minister who can not even protect the basic human rights of the people of his state and allows them to be treated with such shocking disrespect has no moral right to continue in office, to leave only comments on the functioning of another government. of the state “, stated the Prime Minister Punjab in a press release.