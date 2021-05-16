Tsunami Indias Covid-19 | star

International
Tsunami Indias Covid-19
It is humiliating when a columnist has to withdraw his words immediately after writing them. Just two months ago, after India released millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 60 countries, I praised the vaccines diplomacy of the countries. India’s aspirations to be recognized as a global power had been given a real boost.
Now, with more than 300,000 new cases a day and the death toll significantly higher than reported, India is not the idea of a global leader. Hospital beds are now overcrowded, oxygen supplies are reduced, vaccination centers have run out of doses and pharmacies are unable to meet antiviral demand. India is shaking.
How did everything go so badly so quickly after India recovered from the first wave of the pandemic last year, resumed normal life and economic activity and started exporting vaccines? The list of errors is long.
Start with the symbolism on the substance. On national television, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Indians to smash the dishes together. Two weeks later, he instructed them to turn on the lights at a specific moment. Superstition replaced science-based policies in dealing with the pandemic.
Modi also included Hindu nationalism in the fight against Covid-19. Just as the epic Mahabharata war was won in 18 days, he claimed, India would win the war against the coronavirus in 21 days. At no point was this based on anything more than desire.
Another mistake was ignoring the advice of the World Health Organization. From the beginning of the crisis, the WHO recommended a control strategy that required testing, contact tracking, isolation and treatment. While a number of states, such as Kerala (which registered India’s first Covid-19 case on January 30, 2020), initially implemented such measures successfully, the Modi government response resulted in their uneven implementation in several states.
Then there was over-centralization. From the first nationwide blockade, announced by Modi in March 2020 with less than four hours notice, the central government managed the pandemic under the obscure provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, which allowed it to pass rapidly. on the federal structure of India. Instead of delegating the authority of the state of India 28 authority to devise strategies tailored to local conditions, the central government attempted to manage Covid-19 by decree from Delhi, with disastrous results.
And, surprisingly, the initial blockage was mismanaged. State governments, the public, and even central government officials were caught unprepared. The chaos resulted, with about 30 million migrant workers stranded out of work in cities, forced to walk home, sometimes for days. An estimated 198 people died along the way. About five million micro and small enterprises were shut down, unable to recover from the closure. Unemployment in India reached the highest levels ever recorded.
As the crisis began to spiral out of control, the central government, following the example of then-US President Donald Trumps, shifted increasing responsibility to state governments without adequate funding. State governments fought to mobilize doctors, nurses, health workers, testing equipment, personal protective equipment, hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and medicines to fight the pandemic. The government mobilized a large amount of funds for a new aid entity called PM-CARES, but to date there is no public account of how much money it has in the unclear PM-CARES fund and where its resources have been distributed.
When the pandemic seemed to have faded, the authorities settled in complacency, taking no precautions or preventive measures against a possible second wave that many warned could be more devastating than the first. Testing, tracking and isolating infected people and their contacts quickly fell into use by the end of 2020. And it was when people stopped following proper behavioral guidelines that the virus evolved into an extremely infectious variant. Spread events spread: election rallies and religious festivals packed together unmasked crowds. The infection raged.
Although India produces 60% of the world’s vaccines, the government has not taken any steps to increase production of two purified Covid-19 vaccines for domestic production. Nor did it allow the importation of foreign vaccines, helped expand available production equipment, or license other Indian firms to produce doses. India started its vaccination almost two months after the UK, but by April, only 37% of health workers, and barely 1.3% of Indians 1.4 billion people, had been fully vaccinated. Only 8% had received at least one vaccine.
Like the government of India, I myself was prematurely congratulated on the vaccination diplomacy of the country. Global leadership must begin at home, and today the home is a place whose mortuaries, cemeteries, and crematoria are running out of space. Project Union
