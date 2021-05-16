In Washington, hundreds are taking part in pro-Palestinian protests





WASHINGTON Hours after Israel launched an airstrike on a media tower in Gaza, hundreds of protesters marched Saturday afternoon from the Washington Monument to the US Capitol in protest of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people and what they said was an inadequate response. from the United States. People think they can be neutral about it. This is absolutely wrong, said Alexandra-Ola Chaic, 17, who traveled to the rally from Burke, Va., With her family, who are of Palestinian descent. We must do what we can to make this an issue that receives political support. The protest was one of several planned nationwide for Nakba Day, which Palestinians observe every May 15 to commemorate the 1948 displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid Israel’s war of independence. The protest in Washington was organized by local chapters of the Palestinian Youth Movement and American Muslims for Palestine, but news of the march spread mainly through social media and word of mouth, including during Friday prayers in local mosques. The crowd that gathered was different in age and background, and included many families with small children.

Ruth Soto, 25, of North Virginia, came with her sister to show solidarity with the Palestinians. She said the displacement of Palestinians felt personal to her because her family fled the war in Central America to come to the United States illegally. Weve seen the war, moving out of your house, she said. This is one way we can help them. Zeina Hutchinson, who was born in Palestine, came from Ashburn, Va., To protest with her husband and two sons, aged 12 and 13. She said it was important for her that her sons remember their Palestinian roots and continue to fight for the independence of the peoples. Mrs. Hutchinson echoed the desire of many protesters for the government to end aid to Israel and sanction the country for the current conflict. I am here to ask Congress, any elected representative, to condition aid on Israel and to sanction Israel. Because what is happening now is unconscious, she said. Omar Hudhud, an elderly man at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Came with his sister, Salma, and mother Inam, who is Palestinian and was born and raised in Jerusalem.

To see a lot of people from different ethnicities, diversity, he said, it just brought a sense that they were all together. Inam Hudhud said he felt powerless watching the images of rocket attacks on Palestinian communities. My heart aches, she said. At least I can come here and protest. That’s the best thing I can do. Protests also erupted in other parts of the world on Saturday: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters, many of them waving Palestinian flags or wearing traditional coffee scarves, gathered in the city center Auckland, New Zealand, as well as in smaller gatherings across the country. The march was planned weeks ago for Nakba Day. Protesters called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to condemn the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to New Zealand. Natasha Frost contributed to reporting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos