Making sure our kids learn

Within a short 15 months of her appointment in January last year, the recently retired Director General of the Ministry of Education (DG) Datuk Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim, 60, found himself in the undisclosed waters , helping the ministry go through a pandemic.

Only the second woman to hold the post after Tan Sri Dr Asiah Abu Samah, Habibah, who retired last month, relied on her 35 years in the civil service to see him.

Habibah started as a teacher in 1986 before rising to the ministry ranks as Deputy Director General (policy and curriculum), Director of the Education Policy Planning and Research Division, Executive Director of the Education Performance and Performance Unit, and Lecturer of Senior of Aminuddin Baki Institute.

Once you are a teacher, always a teacher can not make decisions without understanding what is happening in schools.

My roles and responsibilities have changed, but at the heart of everything I do are still teachers and students.

I just do the best I can in whatever role I am given.

As DG, Habibah made sure its Office was dynamic, transparent and accessible to all.

We need to move fast and above all have integrity.

A new CEO has not yet been appointed, but one thing is for sure he or she will have great shoes to fill.

Habibah last came out on April 5th, but the Professor General of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia is showing no signs of slowing down.

If there are opportunities available to support and contribute to Malaysia, especially in the education system, I would like to help.

A Bachelor of Arts in Biology graduated from the University of Salford, UK, she also holds a Master in Education from the University of Bristol and received her PhD in Education from Stanford University, USA.

In collaboration with Teachers’ Day today, StarEdu talks to Selangorian about the impact of Covid-19 on the education system and how we can do better.

> What was your biggest challenge? The main challenge was securing learning whether it happens at school or at home and preparing students for public exams when the Covid-19 hit. We were managing this as the ministry underwent leadership changes.

I was reporting to (former Minister of Education) Dr. Maszlee Malik and then to (former Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Education) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin before Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin was appointed in March last year.

So there were a lot of adjustments to see how I, as a civil servant, could better support the administration because each change brings different ways of doing things. Before I finished informing the current minister, hit the Covid-19.

> What was the biggest achievement among the challenges? Closing and reopening of schools. Closing schools during the MCO was a challenge we had to ensure that learning continued beyond the classroom. It was unparalleled. Reopening schools posed another challenge. Unlike now, then we did not have any manuals or guides for schools.

When we reopened the schools, it was not just about providing instruction within the walls, but to ensure that no groups came out. So we engaged with public and private schools, associations and all relevant health and safety authorities. We also had presentations in the Cabinet because the reopening of schools was a big deal.

In the end, the reopening went well. Attendance was good. There was no public protest.

> Why did the ministry not keep the public up to date on the Covid-19 situation in schools? The data should come from the Ministry of Health because we are only responsible for education. Health issues are not in our field. We must also ensure confidentiality when it affects our school children. Our daily pursuit is to guide the ministry in making decisions regarding schools and education. We have monitored and reported on affected schools, student attendance rates and Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and staff since last year. We even review trends in states and districts. In most situations, cases in schools occur because of what happens in the community. So when there is an increase in cases in the community, you will also see an increase in school because children spend time with their parents and then they attend school. So if you are not well, do not go to school. But in some cases, students show no signs of Covid-19. They attend school, so infections occur. Our guidelines have been effective in ensuring that schools do not become groups because we engage with schools to ensure that what is recommended is important and can be done. We issued the latest guidelines in February and if the SOPs need tightening, they will be reviewed.

> The Prime Minister, in March, said that the government will focus on implementing the Digital Education Policy. What can you tell us about that? We have started digital learning with Smart Schools. This was followed by the Making Schools Smart initiative in 2006. Even before Covid-19, the ministry had started moving towards digital learning, but we had no policies in place then. We started with a strategic plan for digital education, but then realized that we needed a set policy to drive the planning, so we worked on it.

Politics encompasses the entire learning ecosystem, so it goes beyond schools, higher education institutions, parents and teachers, encompasses the entire community, infrastructure and infrastructure.

The policy is about the innovative use of digital technology to produce a generation that is not simply digitally read in IT or ICT, but digitally fluent.

It is not just about technology that allows you to be creative and innovative, communicate and collaborate more effectively, analyze data scientifically and solve problems.

Digital fluency is also about ensuring that the use of technology is accountable and ethical.

You can gain skills and knowledge, but does he use them for better or worse? So whether we are talking about digital fluency or 21st century skills, values, attitudes and ethics are of paramount importance. We already have a draft ready, in which it is being improved.

> One year on, what has the ministry learned from Covid-19? We have to accept that things will not return as they were. We need to be constantly on our toes. Information must flow quickly. A gap in communication will make it difficult to follow decisions. Everyone should be in the loop. We need strong leadership for all machines to work.

> There are concerns about the effectiveness of the school-based assessment (SBA) used in light of the repeal of the UPSR. Was it a good move to give up the Sixth Year test? Unlike the multi-purpose SBA, the UPSR is intended to evaluate the outcome of students’ primary education. Alternatively, the SBA can be used as a diagnostic tool in order to assess whether teaching and learning has taken place in the classroom and how you can improve. Teachers need to be empowered and made accountable for the evaluation of their students. If we remove testing, then learning must happen for the sake of learning.

> There are concerns about student quality and the SPM standard as home teaching and learning (PdPR) was in place for many

of the year. Can you give us an exam overview

Students’ emotional, social and holistic development may have been affected, but we will have to wait for the results to see the impact of Covid-19 on the performance of SPM 2020 groups. The SPM exam was postponed three times due to the situation, so we we said no more procrastination. We could not cancel the exam because the students needed to get a job or continue their higher education. Our SPM recognized by Cambridge may not have one

change in the standard for papers placed in 2019 and 2020 so the quality of certification of these years will not be affected. SPM documents for

the 2021 group, however, will be different due to our new high school curriculum, but the standard will also be the same.

> Is PdPR effective? We need studies to evaluate it, because the information we have now is how PdPR is happening rather than how effective it is. Learning online is not necessarily the same as learning face to face.

Studies during the first MCO had teachers who said they managed to cover between 40% and 80% of lessons compared to face-to-face teaching.

So among those who achieved 80% or more, I guess learning actually happened. 40 is 40% of which we are not sure. PdPR modules should go beyond activities and homework should have an ingredient for students to do self-accessible learning before trying out activities and exercises.

In general, teachers are adapted. It is not so challenging for high school students, but young people need support from their parents and older siblings even if they have access to digital devices and connections.

Access to equipment and the link between B40 need to be improved to narrow the parity gap and enable learning. Based on our survey, 36% of students have no devices and at the primary level most have to share devices which are mostly mobile phones, so we need to see how effective learning through the use of mobile phones is.

> Has English proficiency improved since the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) was introduced two years ago? The CEFR standard gives us a continuum to assess the ability of our teachers and students from preschool to senior level. But for the ability to improve, it’s not just about setting a standard, we also need to look at the curriculum, assessments, textbooks and teacher training.

We will know how well we are progressing soon because the English letter SPM 2021 is the first to be ranked in the CEFR.

> How can we further our education system for the future? I had a hand in developing and submitting the Malaysian Education Proposal 2013-2025, so I am committed to it. There were challenges in fulfilling some of the aspirations even before Covid-19 happened so we will have to rethink how to do it. The need for a device one by one is planned, for example, but the way we make it happen, however, is not specified.

> How can parents and teachers help improve the education system? Share your constructive issues, criticisms and suggestions with the ministry. The ministry can come up with SOPs and guidelines, but school leadership, teachers, parents and the community are important to ensure the delivery and successful outcome of the education system.

Ours is a centralized system with a national curriculum, but has the flexibility for individual schools to handle things in a way that suits them best. We do not describe what they have to do because the solutions have to be tailored to the specific needs of a school, class or group of students.

Schools and teachers need to understand what they are empowered to do in order to be able to exercise their judgment. Otherwise, they will be afraid to take action and wait for the ministry to tell them what to do.

Not many schools understand the autonomy they have. Schools in Johor, however, have done well because the entire state, district, schools, parents and teachers have a common vision. So good leadership is important.

Thus they come up with innovative initiatives to improve the performance of their students despite operating under the same policies and procedures as schools in other states. Johor schools are successful because they understand the policies and procedures and work within them.