Philippines regulates tariff rates on rice, pork





President Rodrigo R. Duterte approved the recommendation of his economic managers to temporarily adjust tariffs on imported rice and pork products for one year, according to the presidential palace. Mr Duterte approved the measures to further support efforts in ensuring food security and consumer protection, his spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. said in a statement Saturday evening. Under the Executive Order (EO) No. 135, the President reduced the “most preferred” tariffs for rice to 35% for a year, from 40% in quota volume and 50% out of quota volume to diversify countries market resources, increase rice supply, maintain prices of affordable and reduce inflationary pressures, said Mr. Roque. Tariff cuts took into account rising global rice prices and uncertainties about the country’s steady supply of rice, he said.

At the same time, the President adjusted the previously reduced tariffs on imported pork in recognition of the state of all stakeholders and stakeholders, including the local pig industry. According to OE No. 134, tariff rates for pork products will be at 10% for three months below the current minimum entry volume and 20% out of quota for the first three months. Tariffs will be at 15% for in-quota and 25% for pork imports out of quota from the fourth month to 12. Mr Duterte in April signed an executive order that reduced import duties on fresh, chilled or frozen pork to 5% from 30% below the MAV quota and 15% on out-of-quota purchases for three months. The rate was set to rise to 10% for the next nine months. Given the continuing spread of African Swine Fever and its adverse effects, the regulated tariff rates aim to strike a balance between the objective of making pig products available and affordable, and the concerns of all actors, in particular local pork industry recovery, he said Mr Duterte last week signed an order increasing MAV for pork imports to 254,210 metric tonnes (MT) from the previous 54,210 MT. The senators earlier said the tariff cuts on imported pork products for a year could devastate the local pork industry. – Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza

