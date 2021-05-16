Coronavirus News LIVE Updates The overall COVID situation is stabilizing in India, says the Ministry of Health





LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: India’s COVID-19 situation continues to be bleak with 36.73 active lakh cases and 2.66 lakh deaths. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 83.83 percent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a drop in active coronavirus cases in India, the Union Ministry of Health has raised concerns over secondary infections such as mucormycosis and warned against any kind of laziness. She said people should continue to use face masks and practice social distancing to ensure cases do not escalate anymore. India’s COVID-19 situation continues to be bleak with 36.73 lakh active cases and 2.66 lakh deaths. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 83.83 percent. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has health an essential meeting Sunday to review the situation in the country. Here are the LIVE updates from the big story: 8:22 am: Mizoram reported 181 new positive cases and 1 death on Saturday. Active cases at 2,339 and total cases at 8,861. 8:05 am: Prime Minister Modi also said that states and UT should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently “without any pressure on high numbers to indicate negatively in their efforts”. 8:00 a.m.: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday held the COVID review meeting and called for increased healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance. 7:55 am: However, she said the overall COVID-19 situation in the country is stabilizing and the government will work towards ensuring further improvement. “It is clear that we can see a certain amount of stabilization of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a tendency towards an increase. mixed picture, “she said. 7:50 am: The Ministry of Health has warned against any kind of calm and said that secondary infections like fungal and bacterial ones are causing more mortality. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

