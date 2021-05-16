The inflow of remittances in the country increased by 17 pieces last year: BB – Gazeta

LAHORE: Remittance flow in Pakistan increased by about 17 percent in 2020, challenging gloomy forecasts despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Growth in remittances from Pakistanis working abroad last year was much faster than the 5.2 pc increase in flows to South Asian countries, according to the latest Migration and Development Report published by the World Bank.

Earlier, the bank had predicted a significant drop in remittances to Pakistan and other countries in the region due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced nations around the world blocked their economies and sent migrant workers to their countries of origin. .

The largest increase in remittances to Pakistan came mainly from Saudi Arabia followed by European Union (EU) countries and the United Arab Emirates.

Analysts believe that restrictions on international travel for leisure and religious purposes due to the pandemic, FATF-related curbs for the transfer of illegal money through informal or illegal channels, and central bank incentives for Pakistanis abroad that use banking channels to save their savings stimulated growth of remittances despite the effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the economies of the host countries.

Moreover, the initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan Roshan Digital Account, which allows Pakistanis overseas to digitally open a bank account in local banks for the online stock market and real estate investments, has helped attract more more than $ 1 billion in the country in the last seven months.

The growing inflow of remittances has helped the central bank back up its foreign exchange reserves to a record high, supporting the current account that posted a surplus of over $ 945 million in the first three quarters of the current financial year.

The growth of remittances in recent months has been faster than ever before and some foreign exchange companies claim that the influx has increased by at least 20pc or more during Ramadan. President of the Pakistan Exchange Enterprise Association Malik Bostan said Ramadan inflows will push total monthly shipments in the range of $ 2.8 billion to $ 3 billion.

Flow during Ramadan usually increases by 20pc each year in higher amounts sent to families, including Zakat and donations.

The World Bank report suggests that the main factors of steady flow included fiscal stimulus that resulted in better-than-expected conditions in host countries, a shift from cash flows to digital and informal channels to official ones, and cyclical movements in prices. oil and exchange rates.

The true size of remittances, which includes formal and informal flows, is believed to be larger than officially reported data, although the extent of Covid-19’s impact on informal flows is unclear.

South Asia remains one of those regions including Latin America and the Caribbean and the Middle East and North Africa – where remittances have risen as flows have fallen in the rest of the world.

In addition to Pakistan, foreign remittances to South Asia were directed from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In Bangladesh, remittances showed a rapid increase of 18.4 pc and Sri Lanka witnessed an increase of remittances of 5.8 pc.

In India, the region the largest recipient country to date, remittances fell by just 0.2 pc, with most of the decline due to a 17 pc drop in remittances from the UAE, which offset elastic flows from the United States United States and other host countries.

Remittances in Nepal also fell slightly by about 2 pieces.

Overall, South Asia received total remittances of $ 147 billion last year, which the World Bank has again projected to slow slightly from recent years 5.2 pc to 3.5 pc in 2021 due to a moderation of growth in income economies highs and a further expected decline in migration to Gulf countries.

The average shipping cost of $ 200 in the South Asian region stood at 4.9 pc in the fourth quarter of 2020, the lowest among all regions. Some of the lower cost corridors, originating from the Gulf countries and Singapore, had costs below the 3pc Sustainable Development target due to high volumes, competitive markets and technology deployment. But costs are over 10 pc in higher cost corridors.

Globally, remittance flows remained resilient in 2020, recording a smaller decline than previously predicted. Officially recorded remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries reached $ 540 billion or just 1.6 pieces below the 2019 total of $ 548 billion.

The decline in recorded global remittance flows last year was smaller than it was – 4.8 pieces – during the global financial crisis 2009. It was also much lower than the decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in income countries low and medium, which, excluding the influx to China, fell by over 30 pieces in 2020. As a result, remittances flow into low and medium levels – countries received more than $ 25 billion in FDI and aid for foreign development of $ 179 billion.

Published in Agim, 16 May 2021