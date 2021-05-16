Back tornadoes kill 12 in China; over 300 injured





AccuWeather Very Heavy Cyclone Tauktae Storms Off COVID Destroyed India The first Arabian Sea cyclone of 2021 formed Saturday morning, local time, and AccuWeather forecasters warn it could have devastating effects on India, which is currently hit by the world’s largest COVID eruption. 19. Tauktae formed in western India early Saturday morning, local time. By Sunday morning, Tauktae had strengthened in a very severe cyclonic storm and is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. Due to expected heavy rain, floods, strong winds and storms, Tauktae will be a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Tropical Cyclones. Tauktae will threaten to release flooding and harmful winds across parts of western and northern India over most of next week. Depending on the storm track, parts of Pakistan may also feel the impact. The storm time between the outbreak of COVID-19, even if it does not make a direct strike, is not good news for India. In the past month, India has reported more than 10 million new cases of COVID-19 and more than 87,000 victims. It has pulled into second place globally after the United States with a total pandemic of more than 23.7 million cases. The western state of Maharashtra has reported more than 5.2 million of those cases, which is more than any other state or province worldwide. Western Maharashtra is an area that can receive heavy rain from the cyclone. CLICK HERE FOR FREE AC KUWEATHER APPLICATION Amid the deteriorating health crisis, India has regularly adjusted daily registers of more than 400,000 cases that have also become world records. The current world record of 414,188 daily cases was set in the country on May 6, 2021. The highest record for daily deaths in the country was 4,205 on May 11. India’s death toll since the start of the pandemic is more than 258,000, which is third after Brazil (more than 430,000) and the US (more than 584,000), according to Johns Hopkins University. Many of the new cases have been brought about by a variant of the virus, which is said to be highly contagious. The World Health Organization recently labeled the mutation a variant of concern and said it posed a global health risk, CNBC reported. Mass gatherings and religious festivals that attracted millions of people in recent weeks have been cited as a major factor in the spread. So far this year, the northern Indian Ocean has been very calm, except for a deep depression that formed in the Andaman Sea, near Burma and Thailand, in early April. The development of Tauktae has put an end to this quiet belt in the northern Indian Ocean. Tauktae started as a low-pressure area off the coast of Southwest India in the middle of the week and became a deep depression on Friday evening, before intensifying further in a very severe cyclonic storm, according to the Meteorological Department of India. Tauktae can bring an area of ​​100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain to these areas leading to the threat of flooding, landslides and washed-out roads. A StuhMax Local AccuWeather of 600 mm (24 inches) is possible in the heaviest and most durable rain belts. For wind speed, an AccuWeather Local StormMax at 190 km / h (120 mph) is possible. As the storm was a deep depression that intensified off the coast of Kerala on Friday, huge waves hit the coastline causing water to rush ashore with a storm several feet away. #Deep depression over the Lakshadweep area & adjacent to the southern and eastern Arabian Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into cyclonic storms over the next # 12 hours, accompanied by hot winds causing seawater flooding near #Kovalam, Kerala # CycloneAlert @moesgoi @IPR_Odisha @PIB_India @rocksea @PP @ pic twitter.com/ihaXUN2Tnv Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 14, 2021 On Saturday, three fishermen had to escape from their Indian Coast Guard after sailing across the Indian Ocean. troubled off the coast of Kannur, Kerala, IANS reported. “Tauktae is expected to descend over southern Gujarat late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, local time,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert. An outflow to the northwest of India or Pakistan can lead to harmful winds, rapid flooding and a coastal hurricane. Most of southern and western Gujarat can see these impacts resulting in loss of energy and water for days or longer. In preparation for the storm, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation says it will relocate 580 coronavirus patients to other hospitals, ANI reported. Regardless of the track, Tauktae will spur rough surf along the coasts of western India and Pakistan as winds around the storm rise. This satellite loop shows the Very Heavy Cyclone Tauktae off the coast of western India on Sunday morning, local time. CIRA / RAMMB The season for tropical activities knows no bounds in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, according to AccuWeather Lead International International forecaster Jason Nicholls, but it has two peaks. “The first of the two peaks in the calendar year is during the pre-monsoon period from April to June and the second is after the monsoon, from September to December,” Nicholls explained. As May progresses, the number of tropical systems across the globe is statistically likely to increase. Earlier last week, Tropical Storm Andres formed in the Eastern Pacific basin. This lineup came before the official start of the season and also put Andres on the record books as it became the earliest pre-season storm in the pond. If the cyclone tracks north and northwest India, moisture from the cyclone could bring a dose of heavy rain across western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and eastern Pakistan over the middle and end of next week. Residents should continue to monitor the situation and heed local warnings. With the continuous flooding of COVID-19, it may take extra time to prepare for the storm and take the necessary precautions. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios.







