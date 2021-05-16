The government should have postponed the expansion of vaccination in the 18-44 age group, says the head of the central panel of covid





The Indian government has mainly focused on vaccinating people against Covid-19 based on their age to reduce mortality, but the decision to extend the push to the 18-45 age group has caused a supply crisis, according to central distribution chief Covid-19 group pune. Told Dr. NK Arora, chairman of the central panel NDTV there is enough vaccine even now for the early target group. He said the expansion of vaccination for those aged 18-45 should have been postponed for a while as there is clearly no vaccine available. Arora said the priority of vaccination was done to reduce morbidity and mortality. That is why those who were 45 years of age and older, and front line workers were initially selected, added Dr Arora, who is also a member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization. And even today, there is enough vaccine to care for them until July, and 50-55 crore doses will be available for them, he said. Arora, however, said the vaccines are not even available abroad now. He added that there is almost no vaccine available worldwide because these are highly engaged products, set by some of the high-income countries. Earlier this week, the government announced that the country would have over 200 crore doses of vaccine between August and December. Government officials also said the supply of Covid-19 vaccines is likely to increase gradually from June, helping India get close to 300 crore doses in the seven-month period ending in December. Estimates issued by officials suggested that the pre-supply figures in May (8.8 crore dose) could double by June (15.81 crore dose) and quadruple by August (36.6 crore dose). In December alone, 65 doses of crore may be available, over a sevenfold jump from the May numbers. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

