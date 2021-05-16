Barnhart finds Japanese World War II explosives in courtyard | Local News

A Barnhart woman made a startling and dangerous discovery in her backyard.

Pamela Coffey, 39, discovered a Japanese Navy World War II mortar shell around noon on May 1 on a steep hill near her family home.

The bomb went into the palm of her hand and probably weighed up to 2 pounds, Pamela said.

I was getting entangled in our side yard, which is on a steep slope, Pamela said. I was trying to keep my balance and throw the grape vines out of the trees and pull them out of the fence because they would kill my trees. I looked down and saw something. I pulled it out with my hands. I was able to pull it out easily.

She brought the explosive device inside and rinsed it in the kitchen sink. As the dirt fell, she saw the Japanese writing on the object.

Her husband, Sam, used a knife to further clean it and remove impurities from the grooves. While clearing the bomb, Pamela posted some pictures of herself on a Facebook group called Things Found on the Walls and Other Hidden Finds.

She said the post did not receive a quick response, so she used Google Lens, an image recognition app, and discovered that the object could be a Japanese Navy World War II mortar shell.

That’s when I started yelling at him (her husband) that I might not play with him, Pamela said.

Sam said after looking at the photos on his spouses phone, he took the bomb from their house.

I took it as gently as I could and carried it out, said Sam, who owns a construction business. I placed it on the highway on the opposite side of my throwing trailer and Bobcat. That way if something happened, she would be protected from home.

Sam said after placing the bomb outside, he called the non-emergency Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office number.

It seemed like something that wasn’t a big deal, so I didn’t want to call 911, Sam said. I explained to him what I thought it was. I said, I do not know what he wants to do. Maybe this is not a big deal. The dispatcher said we should get an MP there. Thank God she did.

Bomb disposal

About 6 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the house, hours after Pamela found the bomb.

He sat at the counter for more than an hour, said Pamela, who has three children with Sam. We have kids running around. We were busy. Everyone should eat. For this I went inside (to make lunch).

Sam said an MP arrived, took the mortar shell and took some pictures of it. The MP then forwarded the photos to an agent at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

(Agent) turned to (MP) and told him to decide that, said Sam.

Then, the deputy called the St. Petersburg District Police. Louis and demanded that the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Fire Unit respond to the house. The unit contacted Scott Air Force Base in Illinois for assistance from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, said Lt. Sam Eckholm, a spokesman for the Air Force Base.

Eckholm said the EOD got a call around 7pm to head to the Barnhart house to help with the bombing. An X-ray device was used to examine the bomb.

They determined that two of the fuses in it had not been stored, meaning there was potential to be armed, Eckholm said.

Sam initially said he was sitting on his porch watching everything unfold, but after authorities determined the mortar shell, he was told to go inside.

Eckholm said the bomb had an explosion radius of 100 to 150 meters.

After doing the X-ray, they confirmed that there was active explosive and it was the real deal. They then told you not to stand by the windows and go out to the far side of the house, Sam said.

Pamela and Sam said a swarm of police vehicles came to their home, which led to some interesting moments.

The couple’s eldest child came home while the bomb was being explored.

He thought something had happened to us, Pamela said.

She had sent the pizzas to a neighbor’s house so the family could eat dinner and she ordered extra for the police.

You should have seen the look of the weak birth girls, Pamela said. She gets upstairs and has all these police cars with their lights on and then the police come to her car to get the pizzas. She looked like a deer in the headlights. It was an exciting evening at home.

Eckholm said the EOD unit loaded the mortar shell into an anti-explosive container and transported it to the polyester bombs and incendiary st. Louis County Police.

They used the C-4 to blow up the device at the range to drop it safely, Eckholm said. This happened near midnight (May 1).

Yard of discoveries

Sam said it is a mystery how the mortar shell ended up in his family backyard.

We have no data, he said. We hope because this thing is getting news, someone will have knowledge about these things. An Air Force guy said more than likely a soldier brought the (bomb) home from the war, and he may have buried it in the yard for some reason.

While the explosive device was the most unusual thing Coffeys have found in their backyard, it is not the first surprise they have discovered since they settled home 16 months ago from Cedar Hill in Barnhart.

While clearing the hill, Pamela said they found curtain rods, fossils, shoes, spinners, a car ashtray and vintage CorningWare.

The rest of the yard looks great, but this fenced ridge is a mini nightmare, Pamela said. We keep finding weird things.

She said the couple has been told that a previous owner has stored a lot of rubbish in the yard, and that may be why they are finding so many strange objects.

There were people who lived here a decade or so ago and kept a lot of things back here, Pamela said. We do not know the entire history of the property.

The Coffeys had planned to dig their own yard on May 8, but have postponed it because of the latest discovery, Pamela said.

They plan to first get a metal detector and sweep the yard to make sure there will be no more surprises like bombs.

Sam said he realizes how lucky he was that the mortar shell did not explode in their home.

It really didn’t settle on how close I was blowing myself up and maybe my family until the X-ray came back and we found out it was the real deal, Sam said. My heart stopped when I realized this could have gone in another direction. Still still surreal to think I was holding a Japanese World War II explosive in my hands.

I do not think we will bring anything from the backyard to wash in the sink again. Maybe we will be more careful.