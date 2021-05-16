Mural is already becoming the new benchmark in Lecompton | News, Sports, Work

Photo from: Elvyn Jones

Over the past month, a new attraction has taken shape on the wall of a building near the Lecompton Territorial Museum – a wide mural of the Eagle River, the Kansas River, and several local landmarks of the past and present, 60 feet[60 m]wide.

The mural on the wall of an old gymnasium is the work of Rick Wright, a former Lecompton resident and current art director of art-based social services agency Lawrence Van Go. He has been painting it since April 23 and has received quite a bit of traffic so far. Not only is it visible from the city’s main entrance on Woodson Avenue, but it is also close to the museum and the old three-story high school that is now the center of activities known as the Lecompton Community Pride Building.

“I’ve made a lot of people stop by,” Wright said. “There was a lot of interest from the locals, of course, but also a lot of visitors outside the city. I had a couple from Connecticut who were on a trip visiting historic sites. ”

Lecompton Community Pride, the same group that helped save the old high school and turn it into the Lekompton Community Pride Building, raised money to paint the mural. And the group’s president, Greg Howard, said this was already drawing the attention the group had hoped for even though it was not over yet.

“Funnily funny,” he said. “People are stopping their cars to see it. Summer very lively and very surprising.

“It’s coming,” he added. “We knew it was an ideal place for a mural.”

The mural depicts a bald eagle flying over a panoramic view of the Kansas River, with a mid-19th-century version of Lecompton – or Bald Eagle, as the settlement was first known – on a riverside hillside. The eagle owls catch a banner proclaiming “populi voce nata”, Latin for “born of the voice of the people”. The phrase was Kansas’s territorial motto and referred to the unprecedented right of the citizens of the territory to adopt the state constitution by popular vote, Wright said.

Between the eagle wings and the landscape are large descriptions of Lecompton historic landmarks, including the Constitution Hall, which was built in 1856. It was in that building that a proverbial congress wrote the so-called Lecompton Constitution, which was eventually rejected, in 1857. The second building visibly depicted on the mural is the four-story Rowena Hotel, which was one of seven hotels in Lecompton occupied in the pre-Civil War era. Howard said a traveler at the time described it as “the most beautiful hotel in western Mississippi.”

Members of Lecompton Community Pride decided about a year ago to continue with the mural project. Howard said they raised $ 13,500 for the mural entirely through private donations. They also approached Wright to paint him because of his Lecompton roots – he grew up in Lecompton, and his mother and grandmother still live in the community.

Members of the Lecompton Community Pride unanimously chose the model that Wright is now painting from the three options presented to them.

After graduating from Perry-Lecompton High School, Wright went to the University of Kansas to get a degree in art. He now lives in Kansas City, Mo., and goes to his job in Lawrence. This schedule did not give him much time to visit his hometown – at least until he received the commission for the mural.

Wright said he is grateful to be involved in the project and that he had done a lot of research on the topic of mural painting at the Museum of Territorial Capital, the Constitution Hall and the Kansas State Historical Society in Topeka.

“For me it means a lot that I grew up as an artist and go back and forth to my hometown in my professional career and highlight some of Lecompton’s rich history,” he said.

To bring the mural back to its current state, Wright took a two-week break from his job at Van Go to work on it. Many viewers may think the mural is over, he said, but as its creator, he knows it is not and is eager to complete his final touches. The goal is to wrap it up for a formal dedication June 12 during the annual Community Days in Lecompton, he and Howard said.

After the dedication, Wright will complete a painting of the Lekompton Community Pride Building, which will then be displayed in that building along with a smaller mural painting, Howard said.