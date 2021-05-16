No casualties were reported in the fire at Philippine General Hospital spokesman

MANILA, Philippines (Updated at 10:39 am) – A Philippine General Hospital official said Sunday that no casualties or injuries were reported from the fire that hit part of the facility early this morning.

Del Rosario told Philstar.com that the fire started on the third floor of the central PGH block, or in the sterilization area of ​​its operating rooms.

The incident reached second alarm status and fire was declared at 5:41 p.m. Photos on social media have appeared since then, showing patients being evacuated.

Del Rosario said the area where it started had no patients, but those on the other floors had to be evacuated because of the smoke.

“It was a hassle because we had to move patients,” Del Rosario said. “All patients in the pay hospital should leave their rooms just to make sure they are safe.”

He added that PGH had to transfer 12 babies to San Lazaro Hospital, while five other private patients were sent to various institutions.

PGH is one of the largest COVID-19 referral hospitals. In his May 15 report, she said 151 confirmed patients had been admitted.

Del Rosario said these patients had to be evacuated and are currently staying in the emergency room at the hospital’s OB department.

As for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, he said none were affected as it was stored in their pharmacy area.

On DZBB, Del Rosario said the PGH emergency room will be closed in the meantime and hospital admissions will also be stopped as a result of the fire.

The Philippine Red Cross said two of its fire trucks and six ambulances were sent to PGH to help. He also assisted in the transfer of patients to the new PGH building, and another to the Manila Medical Hospital.

Officials have not yet made an estimate of the cost of the fire damage.

Call for donations

Donation goals have started since those affected. The UP system in a social media post said that food and outdoor assistance can be sent to the relevant contact persons.

Cash donations can be paid directly by her service cashier Mrs. Rose Acabado (02-8554-0440 local 2016) for official invoices.

Online cash donations, meanwhile, can be transferred to the PGH Development Bank account in the Philippines.

Account Name: UPM-PGH Trust Account

Account no. 00-0-05028-410-8.

The UP Student Regent Office has also started its call for donations. In one post, it was said that water, face masks and food were needed.

He added that PGH is also attractive for linen sheets, industrial fans and oxygen tanks.

# PGHNeedsHelp! Around 1 a.m. this morning, May 16, PGH caught fire. To help those affected immediately, the UP Office of the Student Regent and Tulong Kabataan will provide the following: A. Water

B. Face masks

C. Food We are also accepting in-kind and cash donations.#PGHZjarr#ReliefPH pic.twitter.com/i8RRuDAf8V – UP Office of the Student Regent (@uposr) May 15, 2021

Vice President Leni Robredo also went on Twitter at 3am to call for help.

“Attraction for anyone with big, industrial fans who would be willing to lend,” she wrote on the social media platform. “PGH urgently needs them to disperse the smoke that engulfed the hospital due to the fire.”