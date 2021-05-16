Complete guide to the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s race, the 13th point-paying event in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.

Five to see

Dover International Speedway, a 1 mile track located in Dover, Delaware2:11 pm ETRadio FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCARA chance for rain and storm before 9pm ET. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to NOAA.gov400 laps, 400 miles120 | 240 | 40035 km / h45 miles / hour

Here are five great story lines to follow at Dover International Speedway.



1. is entirely entirely possible Martin Truex Jr. wins the rest of May after his victory at Darlington Raceway last Sunday. The only many winners at the Cup level this season he has three wins Truex enters the weekend as the race favorite with odds of 7-2. It’s also for a good reason, as stalwart 2021 is also a three-time Dover winner and finished in the top two in each of the last four races in the “Monster Mile”. He will also be among the favorites on two more tracks in May (Charlotte Motor Speedway, three wins; Circuit of the Americas, four career wins). Marty Summer is here.

2. If there is a driver prepared to set the Truex display to standby, however, it is Kyle Larson. Driver no. 5 of Hendrick Motorsports is new to another second finish in Darlington 24th of his career in 235 races and holds the best average finish of all time in Dover with a sharp 7.4. After a late race last weekend, this could come down to these two drivers once again, and expect Larson to be a little more aggressive this time around in search of the No. 2 win of the season.

3. Quickly becoming one of the most intriguing executives to watch each week, William BajronThe interruption season has been so strong that he is going through a series that last saw him finish out of the top 10 in February. At Speedt International Daytona. Yes, you read that correctly. Dover is a track that can change the fate of the driver in a hurry, but fourth year talent is on track to a top career in the top 10 with 10 already (previous high level is 14) and he finished fourth in the “most recent” Monster Mile Race.

4. All three of its drivers have a win in the first third of the season, but is Team Penske showing signs of a decline? Of course it might look like this after this weekend. Brad Keselowski was raised and lowered late, struggling with a misused car to a 24th place from the Darlington Pillar. Winner of the dirt race in Bristol Xhoi Logano is closed out of the top 10 in three straight races. He has never won in Dover, and his 41 laps led in 24 starts are the fewest he has on any track. And don’t expect too much from Ryan Blaney this weekend he has only one of the top 10 in the last nine races in Dover, with only four finishing finishes in his career there.

5. While Penske may be in decline, Ford Stewart-Haas Racing stable partner may be eventually rising. Kevin Harvick is Dover’s latest winner and a threat to win every weekend, so he can certainly lift the No. 1 trophy of the season this weekend. His new teammates could be the top 10 threats this weekend too, and Dover always scores a place where Aric Almirola can turn things around. Cole Custer won at Dover in the Xfinity Series in 2019 and has an average of 10.5 finishes in two Cup starts while Follow Briscoe finished his career-best finish (11) last week and won the Xfinity Dover race a year ago. Almirola was seventh at Dover last fall and scored a pair of top five in 2015, so he could potentially improve on his average finish of 24.4 in 2021.

Track the history

Each track has a story to tell. Here’s what we’ve seen go down in Dover in the past.

Remember this ?: Unforgettable moments from Dover | See the moments

Spring winners: Winners of all time in the Dover Spring Race | See list

Front of the field: See who led the most “Monster Mile” tour | Dover Turnover Drivers

Quick facts

Strong race-related statistics provided by experts at Racing Insights.

The winner of the autumn 2018 race, Follow ElliottDover’s top seven are his best on every track.

Aric Almirola there is only one end of the top-10 this season. He had four at this point last year and 18 at the end of 2020.

Daniel Suarez the image of the country holder has finished in the top 10 in four of his eight Dover starts and won there in the Xfinity Series in 2016.

Alex Bowman is declining recently but can retire in Dover, he has finished in the top five in three of the last five races there.

Erik Jones is fighting for the top 20 at the moment and should have a good kick this weekend. He has completed the top 20 in seven of his eight Dover starts.

Say what?

Visible quotes from sports stars going to Sunday’s race.

“(Catching Denny Hamlin in the rankings is) possible for sure. It will definitely take some rough luck on their part. Weve had some bad races and that is really the difference. Destroyed in Daytona, destroyed in Talladega and a fallen tire on the last green-white jersey in Bristol really hurt us. Weve had some really bad conclusions and that is really the difference. They will need to have some of those I think we catch. Well look how he plays. Obviously, feeling very good about where we are as a team and what we were doing. “If we can continue to win races, we do well what we have to do with points.” – Martin Truex Jr, driver of Toyota No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing

“There are things (for Dover) that really set him apart from others; but for me, those features are things that were not, I guess, new to me that come from dirty races and I see a lot of different songs. This feeling that you have taken away from banking in the corner is much more than much of the track we go. But I have competed with a lot of different songs in a lot of different places, so those sensations you have in Dover, they never threw me with it when I first went there. Probably the biggest one is that I feel like you have to be aggressive to do some good lap times, but you can burn the tires. “But at the same time, if you make that mistake from Turn 2 or Turn 4 and correct it or correct it from the fence, it’s very easy after you lose control to find yourself rolling backwards or going towards the inner wall.” . – Tyler Reddick, driver of No.8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

“I thought we had a couple of good runs (in Dover) last year. I don’t think we’ve been in the race for a win, but I feel like this year we’ve learned a lot of things where we can go back and see what we have, so I’m looking forward to this weekend, trying to get another one. miles. This is one from Xfinity (behind the table), so hopefully we can get a Cup here. ” – Ryan Blaney, driver of Team No. 12 Penske Ford

“First of all, I think everyone at Hendrick has given us a great racing car to work on. So our product, to begin with, has been very good. So we start with a good product and tune it in and William has been very involved in all the configurations and what was not good before and went well and what can we do better. By bringing small pieces here and there, we have made some really good decisions. Weve had good luck and we capitalized on it. ” – Rudy Fugle, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet crew chief for William Byron, in the top 10 team series in the top 10