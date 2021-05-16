Taiwan demands no panic buying as new COVID-19 rules begin





Taiwan (Reuters) – Taiwan has urged people to avoid panic buying items such as instant noodles and toilet paper as new curbs in rallies and movements went into effect to curb the spread of COVID-19 during an increase in household infections. Photograph Photograph: People expect to pay for their meals after the government advised people to reduce leaving their homes and restrict rallies due to an increasing number of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 May 2021. REUTER / Ann Wang Taiwan raised the coronavirus alert level in the capital, Taipei and surrounding city, on Saturday, imposing two-week restrictions that will close many countries and restrict rallies. While total infections since the start of the pandemic remain low at 1,475, recent community transmissions have alarmed a population that was accustomed to living close to normal, with no complete blockages of this kind seen elsewhere. In messages late Saturday, the president, prime minister and economy ministry went on Facebook to say there was no need to crowd or rush to stores as people tried to supply basic goods, mostly instant noodles and toilet paper. After more than a year of preparation, the country’s anti-pandemic materials, civilian goods and raw materials are sufficient and the shops are also functioning as usual to replenish goods, said President Tsai Ing-wen. French supermarket chain Carrefour said it was restricting purchases of items such as masks and instant noodles at its stores in Taiwan, urging people to buy only what they needed. The economy ministry showed photos of warehouses piled up to the ceiling with boxes of instant noodles, saying the supplies were like a mountain of lots of toilet paper and canned food to go around as well. Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang made a similar call on his Facebook page. He caused a stir early last year, during an earlier rush for toilet paper, saying people have only one pit and need to calm down. While not ordering a total blockade, the government is encouraging people to stay home as long as possible. The health ministry unveiled its dog mascot, an iniba shiba named Zongchai, to reinforce the message on social media. Study Zongchai and stay home, she said, showing pictures of the dog lying on the floor resting. (Global Vaccination Tracker: here) Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Ann Wang; Edited by Clarence Fernandez

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos